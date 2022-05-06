SIMONSON LUMBER PROVIDES NOTICE OF DATA SECURITY INCIDENT

SAINT CLOUD, Minn., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On or about April 9, 2022, Simonson Lumber became aware of an unauthorized access into the Company's IT environment which triggered its security protocols. Upon discovery, the company immediately implemented its response plan by securing its network and launching an investigation with the help of third-party IT security and forensic experts. The investigation confirmed that an unknown third party gained unauthorized access to certain company systems, and certain company files had been stolen in an attempt to extort the company.

Although Simonson's investigation efforts remain ongoing, it is possible that the information pertaining to some of the company's employees and consumers may have been affected. The data that was subject to unauthorized access was different in individual cases, but may have contained names, mailing addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver's license number, health information, and/or credit card/financial account numbers. At present, Simonson has no evidence that any personal information belonging to any individual has been misused.

Simonson takes the security of sensitive information very seriously. Immediate actions were taken to secure the company's systems and ensure that any further suspicious activity was prevented. This included resetting passwords on all accounts system-wide as well as an activation of enhanced monitoring of IT systems. The company hired a qualified third-party IT forensic expert to conduct an exhaustive investigation of this matter. The problem has been remediated and IT systems are operating securely. As part of its ongoing commitment to the security of sensitive information, Simonson is working to implement additional safeguards and security measures to enhance the privacy and security of information in company systems. In addition, the company is working with law enforcement and sharing information for their investigation.

Simonson is also posting a notice of this incident on its website and informing state regulators as required. Simonson also provided two (2) years of complimentary identity theft protection to affected individuals. Anyone with questions about this incident is encouraged to visit the Simonson website for more information.

Simonson encourages affected individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud and to seek to protect against possible identity theft or other financial loss by regularly reviewing their financial account statements, credit reports, and explanations of benefits for suspicious activity.

Contact: Simonson Lumber, 320-497-7650

View original content:

SOURCE Simonson Lumber