Tuniu Provides Update on Status under Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act

NANJING, China, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (Nasdaq: TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today provides an update on its status under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (the "HFCAA").

The Company is aware that it has been provisionally identified by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under the HFCAA as a Commission-Identified Issuer on May 4, 2022 U.S. Eastern Time. The Company understands that such identification may have resulted from its filing of the annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the SEC on April 29, 2022.

Tuniu understands the SEC made such identification pursuant to the HFCAA and its implementation rules issued thereunder, and this indicates that the SEC determines that the Company used a registered public accounting firm whose working paper cannot be inspected or investigated completely by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board of the United States (the "PCAOB") to issue the audit opinion for its financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

In accordance with the HFCAA, if the SEC determines that the Company filed audit reports issued by a registered public accounting firm that has not been subject to inspection by the PCAOB for three consecutive years beginning in 2021, the SEC shall prohibit the shares or American depositary shares of the Company from being traded on a national securities exchange or in the over-the-counter trading market in the United States.

Tuniu has been actively exploring possible solutions. Tuniu will continue to comply with applicable laws and regulations in both China and the United States, and strive to maintain its listing status on Nasdaq to the extent it can.

