UPLIFT AEROSPACE OFFERS SPACE+ NFT COLLECTORS THE OPPORTUNITY FOR ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME FLIGHT TO SPACE

PARK CITY, Utah , May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uplift Aerospace (NRP Stone – Symbol: NRPI) is delighted to announce a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for an NFT collector to travel to space aboard New Shepard, Blue Origin's suborbital rocket. On May 10th, 2022, Uplift Aerospace will release the "Launch Pass" NFT collection with 10,921 NFT artworks—a nod to the Moon's circumference (in km). Every collector who acquires an NFT from this special collection is then eligible to apply for a job to fly to space on New Shepard. Applicants will be evaluated, and a finalist will be selected by the Uplift Aerospace team. Full details on entry requirements and the selection process will be available by May 9th, 2022, on www.spaceplus.xyz. Blue Origin reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to evaluate all potential astronauts and to approve or deny access to any mission of all or some potential astronauts proposed by Uplift Aerospace.

Space+ NFT Selection & Spaceflight Eligibility Requirements

Beginning May 10th, Launch Pass NFTs can be purchased through the project website: www.spaceplus.xyz. Thereafter, collectors who have purchased the NFTs will have the opportunity to apply to become an astronaut and represent the Space+ community in space.

Only owners of the Launch Pass NFT are eligible to apply for the opportunity and must be current owners to be considered. An applicant from the Space+ community will be selected at 11:59 pm EDT on May 22nd, 2022. The Space+ team will take a snapshot of the owners' wallets at the time of the deadline on May 22nd to ensure the applicant selected is a current Launch Pass owner.

Once a member from the NFT community has been selected from the applications for the spaceflight, all owners of the 10,921 Launch Pass NFTs will have the option to convert their Launch Pass to a Space+ NFT avatar character called Starborn. The Starborn profile pictures (PFPs), built for Space+'s upcoming metaverse, visually represent the future of humanity in space. The timing of this conversion option is programmed into the NFT "smart contract." No PFP can be revealed before the selected applicant is announced. The Launch Pass and Starborn NFTs will double as membership tokens for the holders to join the Starborn Space Program and access future additional space-related community benefits, contests, and products.

Starborn NFTs

The Starborn collection exemplifies Uplift Aerospace's vision for how humanity will maintain its self-identity and creativity within the restrictions of space travel in the future. The project also reflects the important role web3 technologies – such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), NFTs, cryptocurrency, and the blockchain – will play. Moreover, it will enable NFT holders to stretch their imagination and have experiences in Space+'s forthcoming metaverse tethered to what the company is creating in reality.

AR overlays on the artwork such as colored stripes on the spacesuits and illuminated helmets were used to enhance diverse Starborn personalities and make them look personalized and futuristic. Space+ can create over 120 billion unique Starborn options by combining over 120 artistic AR traits with multiple base characters, 10,921 of which have been selected for the NFT artwork collection.

Space+ in Web3

The long-term objective of Space+ is to use web3 technologies to create community connections between Earth and Space. The Starborn collection will provide a membership token to the Space+ metaverse. It will also provide access to real-life experiences, including suborbital and Zero-G flights, rocket launch events, professional networks, and "payload space" for exhibiting and showcasing items on the International Space Station.

Space+ and the Starborn NFT collection further affirm Uplift Aerospace's pioneering position in the aerospace industry, including agreements with organizations like NASA, Sierra Space Co., and Zero-G.

Following the rapid increase of innovation in the private space sector over the last five years, Uplift Aerospace is building the web3 infrastructure to create relationships between those on Earth and in space.

Visit https://www.spaceplus.xyz/ to see the latest updates on the project trajectory, Launch Pass, and newly revealed NFT membership token.

ABOUT UPLIFT AEROSPACE

Uplift Aerospace, Inc. is an emerging leader in the rapidly transforming space industry, pioneering revolutionary systems to manufacture, trade, and deliver products for a multiplanetary economy.

For more information, visit https://www.upliftaerospace.com/investors.

US OTC Symbol: NRPI; CUSIP: 62940J200. For the latest updates, visit upliftaerospace.com and follow @upliftaerospace on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

