A4A President and CEO Nicholas Calio Congratulates TSA Administrator David Pekoske on Nomination for Second Term

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We congratulate David Pekoske on his nomination by President Biden to serve as TSA Administrator for a second term. For the past five years, Administrator Pekoske has done a tremendous job of leading TSA through the most challenging period in aviation while continuing to create a safe environment for the traveling public as well as passenger and cargo carriers. He is an extraordinary leader who knows how to anticipate challenges, collaborate with stakeholders and work through problems before they occur. Over the past five years, he has identified opportunities to strengthen the agency and maximize its operations, making it an even more effective agency for the future. A4A and our members are grateful for his keen vision, tireless service and unwavering partnership. We look forward to continuing our work with the TSA under Administrator Pekoske's leadership.

