BENCHMARK PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS INDIAN SPRINGS VILLAGE CLINIC IN HOOVER, ALA.

At 2659 Valleydale Road

HOOVER, Ala., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BenchMark Physical Therapy opened its Indian Springs Village outpatient clinic today at 2659 Valleydale Road, giving the company 10 locations in the Birmingham area.

BenchMark Physical Therapy (PRNewswire)

The new clinic is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To make an appointment, call 205-905-6922 or visit benchmarkpt.com.

BenchMark offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Vincent Stephens earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from Alabama State University and is certified in dry needling for the lower quarter.

Stephens specializes in treating general orthopedic conditions, sports injuries, injured workers and post-operative conditions and in the comprehensive management of the lumbopelvic region.

BenchMark's other area clinics comprise Hoover, Hoover-Bluff Park, Hoover-Morgan Road Plaza, Birmingham-Lakeshore Pavilion, Homewood, Homewood-East, Chelsea, Crestline and Moody. Overall, the company has more than 20 Alabama clinics.

BenchMark, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation