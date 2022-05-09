COLGATE BRIGHT SMILES KIDS AWARDS ANNOUNCES SEVEN FINALISTS

National Award Winners to be Crowned During May 18th Virtual Event

Hosted By Entertainer Doug E. Fresh

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- They will sing, dance, and act their way into your hearts – young champions of optimism chosen by Colgate-Palmolive Company and Hip Hop Public Health as finalists for the 2022 Bright Smiles Kids Awards.

Presented by Bright Smiles, Bright Futures®, Colgate's program centered on oral health education and overall health and well-being, the Bright Smiles Kids Awards invited teens, tweens, and elementary school children to unleash their optimism and creativity to inspire the kind of future we can all smile about. Young people enrolled in schools, clubs, and after-school programs from Yakima, WA, to New York City submitted videos that celebrated optimism and included songs, spoken word recitations, simulated newscasts, dances, and technology projects. Submissions were reviewed by an independent panel of judges assembled by Hip Hop Public Health. The 2022 Bright Smiles Kids Awards finalists include:

Double Tree Elementary School from Southaven, Tennessee

Dryden Street School from Westbury, New York

Every Child Matters (ECM) Elementary School from Mt. Vernon, New York

Fred R. Moore Academy (PS 133) from New York City , New York

Thompson Scholars Foundation from Manchester, Kentucky

Trevitt Elementary School from Columbus, Ohio

West End Community Empowerment Project of Lexington , Inc. from Lexington, Kentucky

The first, second, and third-place national award winners will be determined by a live public vote and announced during the Bright Smiles Kids Awards virtual event on May 18, 2022, at noon (ET). Record producer and internationally acclaimed performer Doug E. Fresh will serve as the program's master of ceremonies. The first-place national award winner will receive $10,000 for their school or organization. Second- and third-place winners will be awarded $5,000 and $2,500. To view the awards program and vote for your favorite video, visit https://kidsawards.wishpondpages.com/vote2022/ .

"There's an old saying, 'if you believe it, you can achieve it,'" said Dr. Gillian Barclay, Colgate's Vice President, Global Public Health and Scientific Affairs, announcing the finalists. "At Colgate, we believe that everyone deserves a brighter, healthier future. Encouraging young people to dream big dreams, seek solutions, and believe in their power to make a difference is our investment in a better tomorrow."

