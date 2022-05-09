Develop A Simple Mobile App in 3 Weeks Costing Just $12K, Says GoodFirms 2022 Survey

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally recognized B2B research, ratings, and reviews platform GoodFirms, recently released its new survey report - " How Much Does It Cost to Develop an App? ." The survey reveals the mobile app development cost and time based on geography, platforms, app complexity, and development phase.

Native apps get expensive when developed for both Android and iOS platforms-GoodFirms.

The research intends to help business buyers have a top-level perspective on cost and time issues with a comprehensive, and, yet easy-to-understand analysis. The survey analyzes every significant factor - that impacts the overall mobile app development cost and time.

"With such a large number of variables at play, mobile app development varies for each project", says GoodFirms.

Further, it explores the cost of making apps for various platforms, (Android, iOS, and Hybrid), based on hourly rates, including average economic development costs and average high-end development costs.

This 2022 survey from GoodFirms reveals the latest mobile app development cost structure for various countries including the USA, Canada, South America, the UK, Ukraine, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia.

GoodFirms survey also unveils the app development cost breakdown by stages, including planning, UX/UI design, development of simple, complex, and advanced user and admin features, app testing, and app deployment.

"Developing App administration, user features, and app infrastructure takes the highest time and involves cost at every stage of the app development," says GoodFirms

GoodFirms concludes that data and insights presented in the research will give a standardized idea to the businesses about the time and cost of making an app. Organizations can pick the top mobile app development companies based on their locations, platform expertise, or industry focus to build feature-rich apps.

Key Findings:

–A simple app with minimum features costs about $12,960 to $30,240.

–A complex app with popular consumer features costs from $34,560 to $60,480.

–An advanced app with cutting-edge features costs about $56,160 to $82,080.

–Making a simple app takes about 3 to 7 weeks, a complex app takes 8 to 14 weeks, and an advanced app takes somewhere between 13 to 19 weeks.

–Mobile App Development companies around the globe charge between $10 to $200 an hour, with an average of $60 an hour for economic app development.

–For high-end app development, mobile app developers charge anywhere between $10 to $400 an hour, with an average of $122 an hour.

–App Complexity is a top factor determining the costs of mobile app development.

–Developing App administration, user features, and app infrastructure takes the long time and cost of the app development stages.

About Survey:

GoodFirms Research-"How Much Does It Cost to Develop an App?" reveals the mobile app development cost and time based on geography, platforms, app complexity, and development phase. It offers detailed but simplified survey data and insights from 267 mobile app development companies across the world.

About GoodFirms:

GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C. based research firm that aligns its efforts in identifying the most prominent and efficient content marketing companies that deliver results to their clients. GoodFirms research is a confluence of new age consumer reference processes that help service seekers leap further and multiply their industry-wide value and credibility.

