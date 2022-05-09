HealthWell Foundation Launches Fund to Assist Individuals Living with Cardiomyopathy

Medication Copayment and Insurance Premium Assistance Now Available for Medicare Patients



GERMANTOWN, Md., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit that provides a financial lifeline for inadequately insured Americans, is pleased to announce that it has opened a new fund to assist individuals living with cardiomyopathy. Through the new fund, HealthWell will provide up to $10,000 in medication copayment or insurance premium assistance for a 12-month grant period to eligible Medicare patients who have annual household incomes up to 500 percent of the federal poverty level.

About Cardiomyopathy

Cardiomyopathy is a disease of the heart muscle that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body and can lead to heart failure. Types of cardiomyopathies include dilated, hypertrophic and restrictive. Treatment, which may include medications, surgically implanted devices, heart surgery or, in severe cases, a heart transplant, depends on the type of cardiomyopathy and its severity. In many cases, there is no prevention, however, living a heart-healthy lifestyle can help reduce the risk for cardiomyopathy and other heart diseases. Source: Mayo Clinic

"Cardiomyopathy is a serious heart condition and a scary diagnosis to receive," said Celina Gorre, CEO of WomenHeart. "For individuals who are living with cardiomyopathy and are on Medicare, accessing care and medications may be unattainable due to cost. WomenHeart is thrilled that the HealthWell Foundation recognizes the unmet need of this patient population and can provide valuable financial resources to assist those in need. This support can be especially critical for women, who tend to have lower incomes and often take longer to get the proper diagnosis."

"For many living with cardiomyopathy, the ability to carry out normal daily functions can be compromised due to symptoms such as shortness of breath, swelling of the feet and legs, and fatigue," said HealthWell Foundation President, Krista Zodet. "These symptoms, among others, can cause the patient undue stress, which can further exacerbate their condition. For cardiomyopathy patients who are on Medicare, the financial burden alone can attribute to stress and fatigue. We are honored that our donors understand these challenges and have provided HealthWell with the financial resources to assist Medicare patients who would otherwise forgo proper treatment of their condition due to cost."

To determine eligibility and apply for financial assistance, visit HealthWell's Cardiomyopathy – Medicare Access Fund page. To learn how you can support this or other HealthWell programs, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

About the HealthWell Foundation

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 85 disease areas for more than 727,000 underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $2.7 billion in financial support through more than 1.1 million grants to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 27th on the 2021 Forbes list of The 100 Largest U.S. Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit www.HealthWellFoundation.org.

About WomenHeart

WomenHeart: The National Coalition for Women with Heart Disease is the first and only national organization solely dedicated to advancing women's heart health through advocacy, community education, and patient support. WomenHeart's mission is to improve the health and quality of life of women living with or at risk of heart disease, and to advocate for their benefit. As the leading voice for the millions of American women living with or at risk of heart disease, WomenHeart advocates for equal access to quality care and provides information and resources to help women take charge of their heart health. To learn more about WomenHeart, visit www.womenheart.org.

