ICA to Host 2nd Annual Asia Pacific Healthcare Conference Online

ICA continues to host meetings and keynote speeches online to help converge listed companies and investors, as well as capture insights and the recent development trends in Asia's healthcare arena.

HONG KONG, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ICA Group Holdings Limited (ICA), an Asia-based leader in investor relations, financial communications, investor access and IPO advisory, has announced that it will host the 2nd Annual Asia Pacific Healthcare Conference May 18-24, 2022.

This event will bring together healthcare leaders and industry professionals online to provide updates on the recent business development trends during the post-COVID-19 era. Around 30 healthcare enterprises will virtually interact with 100 global buy-side institutions including global asset managers, insurance companies, multi-billion hedge funds and boutique emerging market funds.

In addition to online meetings, there will be a few prestigious keynote speakers joining us to share insights from different perspectives, including:

Gary Chiu , Head of Index Strategic Research, Hang Seng Indexes Company;

Aaron Finley , South China Business Development Director, Deloitte China ;

Brad Loncar , CEO of Loncar Investment;

Joshua Berlin / Jeff Cranmer of BioCentury

"Despite challenges brought by the pandemic, ICA is dedicated to constructing a platform to help connect Asia-based biotech companies with high-quality and influential investors worldwide," said Kevin Yang, CEO and Founder of ICA. "We hope our conferences will help foster more dialogues between listed biotech companies and investors, and illustrate a holistic picture for the global investment community."

About ICA Group

Founded in 2017, ICA Group ("ICA") is a leading Asia-based capital market service provider with offices in Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Taipei. ICA provides two distinct services through its subsidiaries: ICA Investor Relations, which focuses on creating sustainable, long-term value through a broad range of investor relations and financial communications services for a diverse portfolio of clients listed on the exchanges in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Southeast Asia and the United States, as well as many non-listed companies; and ICA Research, which is committed to building a central platform to collect and distribute the latest capital market insights to the wider investment community. For more information, please visit www.icaasia.com

