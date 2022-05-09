Metaverse Mobile Game MetaCity M's Second Wave of NFT Land Sales and Game-held Land Investor NFTs Unveiled

CHICAGO, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gamamobi world-first open world mobile metaverse game MetaCity M, having recently announced its global model, has now unveiled the timing and pricing of its second wave of NFT virtual land sales. Joining the exciting land sales announcement, a development update has been released, delivering a glimpse of Gamamobi's metaverse world to players pre-release.

The Age of the Metaverse Is Coming, the 2nd Wave of NFT Land Sales Date Announced

Following the first wave of land sales, there are already more than 10,000 MetaCity M landlords, who have provided valuable feedback from around the world. The next land NFT pre-sale will officially start at 00:00 EDT May 10/ 23:00 CDT/ 21:00 PDT on May 9. Players will be offered the opportunity to snap up a total of 60,000 lots of land on planet Titan, the first planet in MetaCity M. Players can make use of cryptocurrency to purchase land (WETH 0.17), however credit card purchases will also be available.

In "MetaCity M", each game-retained plot of land is divided into 5 parts. With 12,000 game-owned plots of land, 60,000 Land Investor Certificate NFTs will be released for player investment opportunities. Players can purchase these NFTs for 0.04 WETH, or credit card for $99 USD. Players using a credit card can avoid the 'gas fee' required by cryptocurrency transactions. With a Land Investor Certificate NFT, players can earn in-game 'Meta Coins' by profiting from a portion of rent paid on game-retained land. With NFT integration, the Land Investor Certificate NFT can be transferred freely on secondary markets (income benefits will also be transferred to the new owner). These certificates are sold in blind boxes and give players a chance to profit from game-retained S-grade land for huge potential earnings!

The most powerful NFT out, "E-FLASH NFT" features both a real and metaverse car

In conjunction with the second wave of 60,000 land blind box sales, game developer Gamamobi will release a limited number of 20 "E-FLASH NFTs" for the first time ever. All players who participate in the second wave of land purchases will have a chance to win an "E-FLASH NFT" and winners get to take home an E-FLASH metaverse electric car and a real-life Tesla Model 3.

Purchase land to join the list of players due to receive limited-edition in-game global model props

After purchasing land during the second wave of pre-sales, players have the opportunity to own land in a city or town related to the MetaCity M global model, and even have the chance to become their neighbor. By purchasing land in the second wave of MetaCity M's land pre-sales (Land Investor Certificate not included), players will have the opportunity to receive limited edition model themed decorations. Any player that purchases a virtual MetaCity M land can join the exclusive group of players who are given the chance to purchase a limited-edition Global Model Music Decoration. In addition, an exclusive in-game poster will be given out to all owners of MetaCity M second wave land boxes for free via airdrop. These items will only be available once, and qualified players can expect to receive their items within 2 months following their purchase.

Seamless game/webpage virtual asset exchange systems enhance the MetaCity M metaverse economy

The circulation of NFT virtual assets and currency in MetaCity M tie real value to, and maintain, the world economy in the metaverse. In "MetaCity M", players can obtain Meta Coin game coins from the game system through in-game daily tasks and daily limited-time resource mines. Such currency can be spent on resource mine tickets, medium to high-level material production, land tax, renting land, and more. In addition to materials in-game, "limited edition IP and event items," and almost all other virtual items can be freely exchanged by the player for NFTs online in exchange for Meta Coins.

Gamamobi will issue Gama Coin WEB3 virtual currency, which will be a common platform currency for all games developed by Gamamobi. Players can trade Gama Coin and Meta Coin game currency through free trading markets on the web. This means that Gama coin will be able to support the transactions of all Gamamobi self-developed in-game virtual coins through the WEB3 web page, which will further establish the value of virtual assets and the convenience of cross-border transactions and exchanges for players.

With game development at its core, MetaCity M achieves the true metaverse crossover concept

In MetaCity M, each planet features more than 1,600 towns, 690 second class cities, 55 first class cities and a world full of adventure with over 510 million square kilometers of landmass. Players can become neighbors with their friends and drive, walk, or take a plane to explore the world, or even explore other worlds via a spaceship! They will have the ability to mix and match their house designs according to their personal preferences down to the colors and details of doors, windows, walls and more.

One of the most exciting features of MetaCity M is that decorations can be player-made – whether it's the appearance of houses, clothes, characters, furniture, cars, or even pets, players can create their own and mint them into NFTs, in line with Gamamobi's idea of using NFT technology as a tool of virtual asset protection and international transfers.

Citizens Can Take Part in Urban Development to Create a First-Class City Living Experience

Every resident of every town and city must take part in the development of the planet – to create a truly comfortable and convenient city, the contribution of each and every resident is essential. Every town in MetaCity M will feature public construction projects, which can be completed with combined effort and contributions from the citizens. These projects include restaurants, food trucks, airports, long distance railways, municipal elections, entertainment facilities, and more. The line between what is real and what is virtual is further blurred as establishments players are familiar with in the real world make appearances in-game, adding to the limitless possibilities in MetaCity M.

About Gamamobi

Gamamobi is a mobile game developer and publisher with decades of experience in the industry. Gamamobi's team has published countless games spanning several eras from online web games to mobile games. In recent years, Gamamobi has introduced the element of "play" into various industries, and the Group's e-commerce platform and offline advertising media platform are all developed around the development and distribution of games.

In 2020, the team began to develop "MetaCity M": an open-world game that helps to create a new metaverse. "MetaCity M" combines a SocialFi experience with e-commerce, offline advertising, and various brands to present a complete virtual world content experience in real estate, cars, furniture, clothes, and entertainment. "MetaCity M" is expected to launch globally and officially enter the metaverse market in 2022 and hopes to change the public's understanding of gaming applications and lead new trends in pioneering gaming.

For more information, visit

《MetaCity M》Website: https://metacitym.com/

《MetaCity M》Second Wave of NFT Land Sales: https://www.metacitym.com/landevent

《MetaCity M》Discord: https://discord.gg/JEFGR2FRt9

《MetaCity M》Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetaCity_M

《MetaCity M》Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mcm.gamamobi/

《MetaCity M》Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/metacitym/

