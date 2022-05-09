New $30K "impact award" to fund Deep South social justice organizations

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KM Strategies Group (KMSG) is celebrating its first anniversary by awarding $30,000 to a social justice organization based in the Deep South or Appalachia that is working to address critical equity and justice issues. KMSG also announced plans to give 10% of revenue before expenses as an annual award.

The KMSG Social Impact Award was created to address systemic underinvestment in Southern social justice work and activism. Despite being home to 56% of Black Americans, more than 6 in 10 LGBTQ Americans, and experiencing the highest rates of poverty and economic injustice, philanthropic foundations invest less in the South, by nearly half , than the rest of the US.

"Southern activists have led many of the most powerful progressive movements," says KMSG founder Kindred Motes, a social impact and communications expert raised in north Alabama. "That leadership continues today, from Black Voters Matter and the Poor People's Campaign to Gulf States for a Green New Deal, the fight to unionize the South, and activism on everything from legal system reform and anti-censorship to LGBTQ and women's rights."

Funding will be given as a cash donation with additional pro bono consulting from KMSG. There are no restrictions on how the funds can be used. Organizations in AL, AR, GA, KY, LA, MS, NC, SC, TN, and WV are eligible.

KMSG has enlisted the support of Southern-based community activists and advocates to identify the winner. They include representatives from the ACLU of Alabama, Global Citizen, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, The Asian American Foundation, and The Tow Foundation.

"KM Strategies Group is redefining social impact and responsibility in a sector where their investments are needed most in this moment," said JaTaune Bosby, executive director of the ACLU of Alabama. "The KMSG Impact Award shows what social impact giving in 2022 should look like: a collective, community-informed, and transparent giving strategy conducted to allow organizations to focus on simply moving their work forward."

KMSG is a social impact consulting firm based in Washington, DC that has reached more than 360M globally through campaigns for clients including USAID, Global Citizen, New America, and Girl Rising.

Applications open on May 10th, 2022 and close on June 30th, 2022. Recipients will be announced in August. To apply, visit kmstrategiesgroup.com/impact

