RackWare to Exhibit at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are excited to participate in this open-source and developers' event and would be glad to meet you in person in Valencia (Spain) or virtually. Come visit us at our booth S2. After two years of virtual European conferences, CNCF is thrilled to offer 172 sessions, keynotes, lightning talks, and breakout sessions both in-person and virtually.

"Cloud native technology adoption has surged over the last three years, two and half of which our community has spent with very little face to face collaboration," said Priyanka Sharma, executive director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "Research shows that much of learning, innovation, and collaboration happens best with human interaction. For a community like ours where people work in diverse companies and roles, that in-person touch point is even more essential.

As the world is slowly getting back to its pre-pandemic habits, we expect KubeCon attendance to follow the same trend, with attendance reaching 5-digit numbers and one of the most vibrant communities in IT going back to sharing insights and collaborate on pushing the boundaries of cloud native computing. Canonical will be there during the full week, main event and co-located events included. If you want, explore the full schedule of KubeCon 2022.

We would love to meet you in person, you can visit and meet Aniket Kulkarni – VP of Engineering at Booth No S2.

For more details, please visit and registered - https://events.linuxfoundation.org/kubecon-cloudnativecon-europe/register/

Event Details



Date- 16th to 20th May 2022

Venue - Valencia (Spain)

About RackWare, Inc.: RackWare is a leader in compute and application mobility spanning physical and virtual environments. It maximizes availability and flexibility for enterprise IT users, while also reducing cost of IT infrastructure. RackWare automatically assesses IT environments, prepares, executes and manages their cloud migration, and protects that infrastructure with backup and DR.

Our customers realize a cost savings of 40 to 50 percent and a reduction in IT management time and resources by 20:1 while getting the highest performance and availability out of their cloud(s). RackWare is based in Silicon Valley with offices in Salt Lake City, Philadelphia and Pune, India.

SWIFT is a new product offering from RackWare for replication, backup, and DR of the container orchestration platforms. SWIFT supports Kubernetes and OpenShift clusters for replication, backup, and DR use-cases. SWIFT supports multiple cloud platforms, including Amazon EKS, Oracle OKE, Azure AKS, IBM IKS, and Google GKE services. SWIFT also supports cross-cloud, cross-platform, and cross-version replications as well as DR scenarios.

Company Contacts

Aniket Kulkarni,

Contact No – 1 408-430-5821

Email – linda.eldredge@rackwareinc.com Address - 75 E Santa Clara St.,

Unit 600 San Jose, CA

95113 - USA

