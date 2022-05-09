Sentinel U® Launches Advanced Practice Series™ to Help Advanced Practice Learners Hone Their Skills

WATERBURY, Conn., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel U®, a provider of web-based simulation education technology solutions for nursing schools, hospital systems and healthcare professionals, has launched its newest virtual simulation, Advanced Practice Series™.

The Advanced Practice Series provides learners with an authentic and immersive real-world experience.

Designed specifically for advanced practice learners, the new simulation series' authentic virtual encounters enable nurse practitioner, physician assistant/associate (PA) and nursing students to hone the clinical judgement and decision-making skills necessary to make accurate diagnoses and establish proper plans of care. The robust virtual simulation series offers 55 unique patient encounters within 11 specialty areas, including typical and complex adult and pediatric care, women's health, mental health, cardiology, oncology, and gerontology.

"We are excited to expand the depth and breadth of our virtual simulations and clinical experiences to now include simulations specifically for the advanced practice market," said Jeffrey Caplan, president of Sentinel U. "This new simulation series can be used after the required 720 hours to meet clinical hours, allowing learners to practice and refine essential diagnostic and care competencies."

"The Advanced Practice Series offers engaging patient scenarios designed to ensure that learners are thoroughly prepared for any situation they may encounter in practice," said Sentinel U Vice President of Clinical Learning Resources Laura Gonzalez, Ph.D., APRN, CNE, CHSE-A, ANEF, FAAN. "Just like our products created for nursing students, we tapped the knowledge of highly respected working professionals to help us develop this new virtual simulation series."

With genuine scenarios created by subject matter experts, learners will advance through each clinical encounter while reviewing the patient inquiry, history and physical (H&P) examination, and review of systems (ROS) within the electronic health record (EHR). Additionally, the modules reinforce knowledge of international classification of diseases (ICD), current procedural terminology (CPT), and healthcare common procedure coding system (HCPCS) codes for billing consideration.

The Advanced Practice Series features EMPOWER™, Sentinel U's self-led, asynchronous standardized debrief experience designed to allow learners to critically analyze their performance. EMPOWER guides learners through seven reflective steps: explore, misconceptions, practice standards, opportunities, wins, evaluate, and reflect and review. Its purpose is to arm learners with the knowledge, skills and aptitudes to formulate sound clinical judgments in future practice situations ensuring they are competent and confident when facing an actual clinical situation.

Educators will appreciate that each module includes a faculty guide, feedback and rationales, along with a dashboard with an evaluative report. The assignments align academically with competencies for PA professionals adopted by the American Academy of Physician Assistants (AAPA), Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant (ARC-PA), National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (NCCPA) and Physician Assistant Education Association (PAEA); the National Organization for Nurse Practitioner Faculties (NONPF) role-specific competencies; Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) core competencies; and American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) Essentials for advanced-level nursing education.

Sentinel U's Advance Practice Series will be available for purchase this fall. For more information about Sentinel U and its products, please visit https://sentinelu.com/.

