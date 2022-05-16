Madeleine Paquin of LOGISTEC, Louis Audet of Cogeco, and Lino Saputo of Saputo Named Great Builders of the Québec Economy

MONTRÉAL, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - As part of its celebration of the Great builders of the Québec economy, the Institute for Governance of private and public organizations ("IGOPP") has named Madeleine Paquin, President and CEO of LOGISTEC Corporation ("LOGISTEC"), Louis Audet, Executive Chair of the Board of Cogeco, and Lino Saputo, founder of Saputo, as the laureates of its sixth edition.

Logistec Corporation (CNW Group/Logistec Corporation - Communications) (PRNewswire)

Since this initiative was launched in 2010, IGOPP has been celebrating the boldness, innovation and outstanding merits of the exceptional business builders who are shaping Québec's economy. The three laureates are a shining example of the input made by long-standing, family-owned Québec businesses.

"These companies' success and significant contribution to the Québec economy sets an excellent example for the next generation of entrepreneurs. LOGISTEC has a remarkable story of continued strategic growth that could only have been achieved through the drive and bold determination of its President and CEO, Madeleine Paquin, of her leadership team and of our 3,200 people working across North America," stated J. Mark Rodger, Chairman of the Board of LOGISTEC.

"Madeleine Paquin is a true visionary, leading a company that went public over 50 years ago and is among the few female leaders of a Canadian company with shares listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. She is the first female entrepreneur, following Dorimène Desjardins, to be named a Great Builder by IGOPP since 2011 and will be added to the Wall of Great Builders of the Québec Economy," confirmed the President and CEO of IGOPP, François Dauphin.

"Throughout our 70-year history, we have taken bold and thoughtful steps that have allowed us to continue to grow and prosper, to prepare for the next generation of talent, and to contribute to the economic ecosystem. I am very proud of LOGISTEC's evolution, and I am deeply grateful to IGOPP for this award, which I share with my entire leadership team," said Madeleine Paquin, President and CEO, LOGISTEC.

A bronze plaque for each of the laureates will be added to the Wall of Great builders of the Québec economy, on the mezzanine at 1000 De la Gauchetière West, which features more than a dozen builders honoured since 2010. They are Laurent Beaudoin, Paul Desmarais, Alain Bouchard, Serge Godin, John and Eric Molson, André Chagnon, the Lemaire and Pomerleau families, and the financial and agricultural cooperative movement, specifically Dorimène and Alphonse Desjardins.

This Wall is intended to remind future generations of the efforts made by the entrepreneurs who have built and will continue to build important, sustainable businesses for the Québec economy.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 54 ports and 80 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, dredging, dewatering, contaminated soils and materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of fluid transportation products.

The Company has been profitable and has paid regular dividends since becoming public and payments have grown steadily over the years. A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Logistec Corporation - Communications