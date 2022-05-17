American Financial Resources Continues Commitment to Bring More Families Home with Suite of Products, New Leadership

In Today's Rapidly Changing Market, AFR Remains a Resource for the Underserved

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Financial Resources, Inc. (AFR) , a national mortgage lender with both wholesale and consumer offerings, is doubling down on its mission to support first-time home buyers and underserved families in financing their dream home. Through continued new product development and a commitment to always find the best option to serve their customers, AFR is continuing to support the masses regardless of an individual's financial situation.

(PRNewsfoto/American Financial Resources, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

To ensure this mission never takes a backseat, longtime AFR executive Christopher Guerin will step into a new role of Executive Vice President of Origination and Business Development. With over fifteen years of experience in the mortgage industry and a passion for helping everyone achieve homeownership, Guerin is perfectly positioned to lead and grow both AFR Wholesale as well as the consumer-facing divisions of the company, eLEND and ManufacturedHome.loan . His goal is to build upon the core programs that make AFR so unique and continue the responsible and reliable work AFR has been doing since its inception with one shared mission statement for the entire organization.

"As AFR continues to be a successful leader in the mortgage industry, I'm eager to step into this new role and push the company forward while improving processes to benefit our customers," said Christopher Guerin, Executive Vice President of Origination and Business Development at American Financial Resources. "Coming from the retail division of AFR, there are a lot of synergies between what our own loan officers and third-party originators go through, and by focusing on streamlining processes and improving communication, AFR will be able to better serve our customers and partners, no matter the storm. AFR's reputation of serving the masses will never waiver, and I am looking forward to working alongside the team to continue to create these unique programs that fill the gaps in today's competitive market."

With a long list of products introduced based on market demand including eCASH Home Financing, Manufactured Home Financing, VA Renovation, AFR Advantage Down Payment-Assistance Program, One-Time Close Construction-To-Permanent FHA, VA, and USDA loans, AFR has a program for everyone - whether it be first time home buyers, veterans, or families without the budget for a hefty down payment. Helping the underserved has been a pillar of the company from the very beginning, and under Guerin's leadership, AFR will continue to offer a variety of financing options for eligible borrowers.

"Chris has embodied AFR's values throughout his career and we're confident that our future is bright with him spearheading efforts," said Richard Dubnoff, CEO of American Financial Resources, Inc. "At AFR, we always want to ensure that our customers and partners know we're here for them, now and in the future, and there's no doubt that we have the team in place to drive the company forward."

For additional information about AFR and its current product offerings, please visit https://www.afrcorp.com/ .

About American Financial Resources, Inc.

American Financial Resources, Inc. (AFR) offers a comprehensive array of residential mortgage products to meet a variety of financing needs through their Wholesale Division (AFR Wholesale) and Consumer Direct Divisions (eLEND and ManufacturedHome.loan). AFR is a leading FHA 203(k) lender for sponsored originations and an innovator in construction and renovation lending. AFR utilizes the latest technology and delivers educational resources to correspondent lenders, mortgage brokers, and loan originators, as well as to consumers. American Financial Resources, Inc. is an Equal Housing Lender and Equal Opportunity Employer. Lender NMLS 2826 at www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org . For more information, visit www.afrcorp.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Financial Resources, Inc.