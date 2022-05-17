Energia Holdings Incorporated Hosts THE FIRST-EVER MEDICAL PSYCHEDELICS SERIES AT DAVOS 2022

Join us for an exclusive, week-long journey at the Medical Psychedelics House of Davos to experience educational talks by subject matter experts and have the opportunity to meet with the most prominent thought leaders of the psychedelic renaissance.

DAVOS, Switzerland, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As world leaders come together to discuss the global economy at the World Economic Forum's annual gathering, the world's most prominent psychedelic industry leaders, drug development experts, clinicians, nonprofit organizations, advocates, and influencers will gather separately in Davos at the inaugural Medical Psychedelic Series to help shape the future of mental health.

Energia Holdings Logo (PRNewswire)

"This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for the medical psychedelics ecosystem to stand on the international stage for the first time in front of the world's most powerful leaders," says Marik Hazan, CEO of Energia Holdings Incorporated. "We want to spark conversations about the high unmet need in mental health, the future of FDA approved psychedelic-assisted therapy, provide a platform for establishing meaningful relationships and partnerships, and build trust with the global community," added Maria Velkova, managing partner of Tabula Rasa Ventures.

The inaugural week-long series will take place from May 21-26, 2022, at the eclectic Medical Psychedelics House of Davos located on the Promenade in Davos, Switzerland.

Hosted by Energia Holdings Incorporated , the series includes educational talks and panels featuring some of the best-known figures in the psychedelic space, including acclaimed author and psychedelic medicine advocate Deepak Chopra; TV personality and advocate Jason Silva; countess of Wemyss and March and nonprofit leader Amanda Fielding; psychedelic researcher David Nichols, PhD; Endowed Professor & Vice Chair of Psychiatry, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Rachel Yehuda, PhD and many more.

The majority of conversations at the Medical Psychedelics House of Davos will focus on FDA approval for these compounds and their associated therapeutic potential, policy, safety and efficacy, biocultural preservation, drug development pipelines, and patient access.

Why Psychedelics: As the COVID-19 pandemic laid bare, mental health is one of the largest underserved areas in the medical community. With few solutions in sight, there is a growing body of evidence that suggests that psychedelic-assisted therapy could provide a breakthrough in treating countless mental health ailments, such as depression, substance abuse disorders, and PTSD.

What the Psychedelic Research Shows

"Clinical research findings published in recent years suggest that psychoactive compounds could be very effective for treating mental health ailments, though we still have a lot more research to conduct if we are to roll out these therapies in the safest possible way", says Velkova.

The clinical evidence is accumulating. A recent publication in prominent peer-reviewed journal Nature, shows that 67% of patients no longer qualified for a PTSD diagnosis a year after treatment with MDMA (or "ecstasy"). Promising results have also been published for treatment of depression and smoking cessation with psilocybin (psychoactive compound in "magic mushrooms").

"We know that when the general public hears 'psychedelics' they first think about 'shamans' and 'hippies', but what we hope to show over our weeklong series is the evidence-based legitimacy behind psychedelics when used for treatment in clinical trials", says Hazan.

At Davos 2022, This Medical Psychedelics Series Will Be the Global Platform for Where Select Attendees Will:

Learn from leading experts in the medical psychedelics industry who are setting the narrative for both mental health and psychedelic therapeutics on the global stage in front of world leaders.





Experience sessions curated to engage all six senses and give an unforgettable heart-opening, mind-stimulating, experience of human connection through sound meditation, breathwork, and conscious leadership workshops.





Connect with psychedelic entrepreneurs, researchers, policy makers, and nonprofit leaders and some of the world's most innovative psychedelic organizations like the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), Maya Health, Compass Pathways, Imperial College London, and many others.

We invite you to join us on our mission to shape the principles, policies, and partnerships needed to support the medical psychedelics movement and transform the mental health crisis.

About Energia Holdings Incorporated: Energia Holdings Incorporated (EHI) invests in, acquires, and operates companies that radically redefine the future of health by focusing on the blindspots of the current healthcare industry. We turn illcare into healthcare.

Davos 2022:

Every year, 10,000 of the world's foremost thinkers, leaders, decision-makers, investors, artists, and innovators descend upon Davos, Switzerland – a tiny town in the alps that – for just a few days each year, transforms into the one place in the world where truly, anything is possible. Over the course of panels, meetings, and networking events, the global elite make the kinds of connections that shape the world today and have the potential to fundamentally impact its future. This will be the first year that medical psychedelics receive their own programming and six-day event series. Notable past Davos attendees include: Jeff Bezos, George Soros, David Cameron, Bono, Leonardo DiCaprio, Sergey Brin, and many others.

