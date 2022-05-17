Ingram Micro Cloud and Pluralsight Team Up to Build Cloud Maturity

Pluralsight Skills hands-on learning solutions now available via flexible, subscription-based licensing on Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight , the technology workforce development company, today announced it has teamed with Ingram Micro Cloud , a global leader in cloud technology and supply chain services, to build upon cloud competence and maturity internally across their technology teams and externally supporting partners' capabilities to offer market-leading transformation solutions. Together, the companies are delivering a full suite of tools and strategic skills development planning and consulting services to help organizations ensure that their technologists have the requisite cloud skills needed to enable the success of every cloud implementation. This relationship enables Ingram Micro Cloud's network of partners to execute strategic and comprehensive skill development plans for all types of cloud initiatives, including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Cybersecurity.

Ingram Micro Cloud Logo (PRNewswire)

Cloud computing continues to be a top strategic imperative for organizations around the globe, contributing to the growing need for cloud skill development to fill skills gaps as organizations progress from adoption to maturity. In fact, research shows that the vast majority of IT leaders expect to expand their usage of cloud services over the next 1 – 3 years. By offering Pluralsight Skills on the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace, channel partners can access leading certification courses, hands-on labs and sandboxes to upskill their technologists and build the competencies needed to ensure they are ready to support cloud-based initiatives.

"We are excited to offer Pluralsight's full suite of tech skills development solutions within the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace to help partners meet the demand for cloud skills development to solve business challenges and drive valuable outcomes," said Ken Leonard, SVP of Global Ecosystem Solutions at Pluralsight. "With access to cloud training through Pluralsight Skills in addition to customized platform services certified by Pluralsight for Ingram Micro Cloud, partners will be able to build competencies across their organizations more effectively while accelerating their cloud skill development journeys at scale."

Together, Pluralsight and Ingram Micro Cloud expect to deliver solutions that help organizations build technical expertise while accelerating profitability and growth. The full portfolio of Pluralsight products - Pluralsight Skills, Pluralsight Flow, and the recently acquired A Cloud Guru platform - together with the opportunity to deliver certified Pluralsight services will be available globally for Ingram Micro Cloud's network of independent software vendors, value added resellers and managed service providers via the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace.

"We are thrilled to offer the full portfolio of Pluralsight solutions through the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace. As a customer of Pluralsight Skills, Ingram Micro Cloud has seen the benefits of investing in upskilling our teams in the technologies they need to help build better solutions. With this new relationship, our channel partners can implement strategic skill development plans and help their teams build the skills needed to get the most out of their cloud investments," said John Dusett, Executive Director, Cloud Services at Ingram Micro Cloud. "We believe our boundless ecosystem and expertise, bundled with the offerings of Pluralsight, will enable our partners to progress their cloud maturity while helping them solve core challenges as a result of the digital transformation changes they are facing."

For more information about how Pluralsight helps companies and teams build better products, visit www.pluralsight.com . To learn more about how Ingram Micro Cloud helps businesses realize the promise of technology, visit www.ingrammicrocloud.com .

About Ingram Micro Cloud

Ingram Micro Cloud brings together innovators and problem solvers to help the world accomplish more. It facilitates and manages the cloud's complex digital value chain—all powered by CloudBlue technology. With unmatched global reach, easy access to automated go-to-market and integration tools, deep technical expertise, and a curated selection of scalable SaaS and IaaS solutions, Ingram Micro Cloud helps vendors, resellers, and managed service providers by offering More as a Service. Detailed information is available at www.ingrammicrocloud.com .

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is the leading technology workforce development organization that helps companies and teams build better products by developing critical skills, improving processes and gaining insights through data, and providing strategic skills consulting. Trusted by forward-thinking companies of every size in every industry, Pluralsight helps individuals and businesses transform with technology. Pluralsight Skills helps enterprises build technology skills at scale with expert-authored courses on today's most important technologies, including cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, and security, among others. Skills also includes tools to align skill development with business objectives, virtual instructor-led training, hands-on labs, skill assessments and one-of-a-kind analytics. Flow complements Skills by providing engineering teams with actionable data and visibility into workflow patterns to accelerate the delivery of products and services. For more information about Pluralsight, visit pluralsight.com .

