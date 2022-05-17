Leopard Imaging to Showcase 2D/3D Solutions Based on NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin at Embedded Vision Summit

FREMONT, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leopard Imaging Inc. (Leopard Imaging), a global leader in embedded vision systems design and manufacturing, is exhibiting their latest embedded vision systems based on the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin ™ developer kit at Embedded Vision Summit 2022 in Santa Clara, California.

The NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin developer kit delivers 275 trillion operations per second (TOPS), packing over 8x the processing power of its predecessor, Jetson AGX Xavier. Jetson AGX Orin enables developers to build and deploy the largest, most complex models needed to solve edge AI and robotics challenges in 3D perception, multisensor fusion and other areas. Offering server-class performance for edge AI, new Jetson AGX Orin production modules will be available in July, while Orin NX modules are coming in September.

As an Elite member in the NVIDIA Partner Network, Leopard Imaging works closely with NVIDIA to develop embedded vision systems to address increasing demand in robotics, edge AI, industrial machine vision, and autonomous machines applications. This joint effort enables Leopard Imaging to offer hardware and software development and comprehensive design and manufacturing services for its clients.

Leopard Imaging is displaying several embedded vision system demos running on the NVIDIA Jetson edge AI platform. One of the demos will be a 4K ultra-high-definition camera capable of supporting high dynamic range video at 30 frames per second for applications like gesture recognition. Leveraging the new Jetson AGX Orin, Leopard Imaging will demonstrate a complete advanced AI 4K embedded system for demanding edge AI and autonomous applications.

Leopard Imaging is also showing its 3D Depth stereo Hawk Camera, which offers a wide horizontal field of view of 120 degrees and integrates two onsemi AR0234CS 120 frame per second global shutter color image sensors with an active-pixel array of 1920(H) x 1200(V). The 3D camera also couples with a 6-axis IMU for highly accurate (sub-microsecond) timestamping of the camera frames relative to the IMU which is needed for high-precision robotics perception.

In addition to stereoscopic 3D cameras, Leopard Imaging is also showing the latest ToF (Time of Flight)-based depth camera launched in March this year. The Leopard Imaging ToF camera is optimized to provide high accuracy depth perception. Using the NVIDIA Jetson platform, the Leopard Imaging ToF camera operates without contrast, edges, and angles. It is also designed to support high speed movements and near real-time operation.

Leopard Imaging is at the 2022 Embedded Vision Summit May 17-18 in Santa Clara Convention Center to meet customers and partners and exhibit the imaging solutions. Please visit us at Booth 709.

About Leopard Imaging Inc.

Leopard Imaging is a global leader that provides high definition (HD) embedded cameras and AI-based camera solutions—focusing on core technologies that improve image processing in autonomous vehicles, drones, IoT, robotics, and healthcare devices. As a NVIDIA Elite Partner and a member of the AWS Partner Network, Leopard Imaging also works closely with Sony, ON Semiconductor OMNIVISION, and established sensor companies in producing advanced camera solutions for global customers. With Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) services, Leopard Imaging provides camera solutions for Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Facebook, ZOOX, Cruise, Boston Dynamics, and many other established organizations. More information at https://www.leopardimaging.com .

