Harte Hanks to Present at The LD Micro Invitational XII

Company available to meet with investors on June 7-8th, 2022

CHELMSFORD, Mass., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harte Hanks, Inc. (NASDAQ: HHS), a global customer experience company, today announced that Brian Linscott, Chief Executive Officer, and Lauri Kearnes, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in The LD Micro Invitational XII at the Four Seasons Westlake Village in Los Angeles.

Harte Hanks is presenting on Tuesday, June 7 at 4 p.m. PT. The event will be streamed on the web at https://ldinv12.mysequire.com/. Mr. Linscott and Ms. Kearnes will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day on June 7 and June 8.

Attendees interested in meeting with management should email hhs@fnkir.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies transformed into several virtual and in-person events hosted annually and positioned LD Micro as a leader in small- and micro-cap conferences. With the recent SRAX acquisition, LD gained access to the largest active base of micro-cap investors in the world at over five million and counting. For more information on LD Micro, visit ldmicro.com.

About Harte Hanks:

Harte Hanks, Inc. (NASDAQ: HHS) is a leading global customer experience company whose mission is to partner with clients to provide them with CX strategy, data-driven analytics and actionable insights combined with seamless program execution to better understand, attract, and engage their customers.

Using its unparalleled resources and award-winning talent in the areas of Customer Care, Fulfillment and Logistics, and Marketing Services, Harte Hanks has a proven track record of driving results for some of the world's premier brands including Bank of America, GlaxoSmithKline, Unilever, Pfizer, HBOMax, Volvo, Ford, FedEx, Midea, Sony, and IBM among others. Headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Harte Hanks has over 2,500 employees in offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

For more information visit hartehanks.com

As used herein, "Harte Hanks" or "the Company" refers to Harte Hanks, Inc. and/or its applicable operating subsidiaries, as the context may require. Harte Hanks' logo and name are trademarks of Harte Hanks.

Investor Relations Contact:

Rob Fink

FNK IR

HHS@fnkir.com

646-809-4048

