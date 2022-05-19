Hard Rock International and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Announce Continued Partnership Starting with Release of 2022 Issue

Hard Rock Hotel Properties Host Globally Recognized Sports Illustrated Swimsuit with Series of Special Launch Events

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International is once again teaming up with the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for a special event series to honor the release of its highly anticipated annual issue. Starting tonight with a kickoff celebration at the all-new Hard Rock Hotel New York and running through May 22 with a grand conclusion at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Hard Rock will celebrate the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2022 issue featuring cover models Kim Kardashian, Ciara, Maye Musk and Yumi Nu.

As part of the strategic partnership between Hard Rock International and SI Swimsuit, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic was tapped to serve as an exclusive shoot location for the coveted 2022 issue. Hard Rock became the publication's first-ever property partner in 2021 and this continued collaboration signifies the brand's support for SI Swimsuit's Pay With Change, a first-of-its-kind advertising call-to-action making meaningful advances for female empowerment and gender equity.

"As a brand that has stayed true to its mottos, "Love All, Serve All," and "All Is One," for over 50 years, Hard Rock International is honored to join forces with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for a second consecutive year and to serve as a backdrop for the highly coveted issue that empowers women all over the world," said Keith Sheldon, President of Entertainment for Seminole Gaming and Hard Rock International. "We are inspired by SI Swimsuit's efforts to drive real transformation within the advertising industry through their Pay With Change initiative and are thrilled to help celebrate these accomplishments with events at both our new Hard Rock Hotel New York and Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood."

To kick off launch weekend, SI Swimsuit models will gather tonight at Hard Rock Hotel New York for an intimate launch party. Immediately following, 2022 issue cover model Ciara will hold a private concert at The Venue on Music Row, a two-floor entertainment space, building on the new hotel's already established reputation for hosting world-renowned talent. On May 21, the celebration will continue to Florida for two days of events and activations at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, including an outdoor concert on Saturday night with a special performance for SI Swimsuit attendees. The weekend will also feature Sports Illustrated Swimsuit On Location with a dynamic roster of beauty and wellness experiences for consumers. Outside of launch weekend, Hard Rock supports the distinguished publication's Swimfluence Network, hosting events that provide the SI Swimsuit community, models, editors, and staff to connect over meaningful experiences.

About Hard Rock®

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 68 countries spanning 253 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2021, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity, a Top Employer for Women and the Top Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry. Hard Rock was also designated as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal and named the top performing hotel brand in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the third consecutive year in 2021. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is one of the most recognizable and influential symbols of pop culture. Featuring talent from around the world, the issue has become a revered launching pad for successful careers in media, fashion, business, TV and film. The iconic and innovative institution continues to set the cultural tone and evoke discussion about what defines beauty on a global scale. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has become a lifestyle platform that champions body confidence and self-expression, and connects with diverse audiences through digital content and signature experiences that nurture the body, soul and spirit. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit remains steadfast in its goal of providing an inspirational media platform for individuals where they can connect, explore and engage with 24/7 content that speaks to wellness, travel, food, style and beauty. For more information, visit swimsuit.si.com.

