JULIAN LENNON EXCLUSIVE AUDIO VISUAL NFT FEATURING THE BELOVED SONG "IMAGINE" TO GO LIVE ON FRIDAY MAY 20 AT 12AM EST

Julian's NFT interpretation of the song, including the full recording and a personal narrative, will be released on the YellowHeart marketplace

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YellowHeart , the NFT marketplace for music, ticketing and community tokens, which accepts both crypto and credit card payments, announced today an exclusive NFT of Julian Lennon's first recording of his father's song, "Imagine" will go live tomorrow at 12am EST, providing fans with the opportunity to purchase the NFT for 11 days for $11, holding onto a piece of this historic moment forever. Along with a recording of the track, the NFT features audio and visual interpretations of the song, including a personal narration from Lennon and new visual artwork. Lennon's historic interpretation of the song was performed for Global Citizen's Stand Up for Ukraine Social Media Rally in April 2022, which raised $10.1 billion for refugees. A portion of the proceeds from these NFT sales will be donated to Ukraine refugee relief through Lennon's nonprofit, The White Feather Foundation.

YellowHeart Logo (PRNewswire)

'The War on Ukraine is an unimaginable tragedy, and as a human and an artist I have always felt that music finds a way to heal, comfort, rally and support during times of crisis,' said Julian Lennon. 'Performing my father's classic "Imagine" was a very personal decision, but an obvious one given his lyrics reflect our collective desire for peace worldwide. Partnering with YellowHeart to offer NFT artwork that includes my interpretation of the song will provide an opportunity for fans to connect and unite through the song's message of unity in a new and innovative way.'

This audio and visual NFT interpretation of "Imagine" includes Lennon's acoustic performance, accompanied by Co-Producer, Nuno Bettencourt on guitar and backing vocals. The audio recording is fused with meditative visuals featuring black and white pencil strokes of Lennon, which evolves with pockets of light throughout the song. The NFT also includes a new audio narration of Lennon describing his motivation behind performing the song for the first time to benefit Ukraine.

'We are thrilled to be collaborating with Julian Lennon for the second time to share this momentous NFT recording of the iconic song "Imagine" with fans worldwide,' said Josh Katz, CEO and founder of YellowHeart. 'We are all passionate about supporting the relief efforts for Ukraine, and we are proud that Julian has enlisted YellowHeart to help support his philanthropic work and honor the inspirational messages in the song by providing a platform for fans to engage with this historic moment.'

Artist - Julian Lennon

Songwriters - John Lennon and Yoko Ono

Producers - Julian Lennon & Nuno Bettencourt

Mixing - Steve Genewick

Mastering by Randy Merrill, Sterling Sound

Artist Management - Rebecca Warfield, the Chicane Group

Record Label - BMG

Publishing - Downtown Publishing

Produced by Dick Carruthers

Animation by Tom Woodcraft

Creative Contribution - Kagan Okudan

Photography of Julian Lennon - Robert Ascroft for Four Eleven Agency

Still images of NFT - Robert Ascroft for Four Eleven Agency

About Julian Lennon :

Julian Lennon's melding of uplifting introspection and thoughtful social commentary with refined hooks has made for a compelling seven-album body of work. Outside of the seven albums, Lennon has continuously contributed to musical projects that resonate with his artistic vision and core values. His debut, Valotte (Atlantic), yielded two top ten hits—the title track and "Too Late for Goodbyes"—and was nominated for a Grammy for "Best New Artist." He went on to have #1 singles on the U.S. album rock charts. Internationally, one of his most popular songs, "Saltwater" charted successfully around the world, topping in Australia for four weeks and reaching #6 in the U.K. Later this year, Lennon returns with a new album, JUDE, (BMG), which contains a personal and powerful array of songs that reflect relatable, universal themes.

In early 2022, Lennon released the first-ever NFT versions of selected Beatles memorabilia from his personal memorabilia collection, including Paul McCartney's handwritten notes for "Hey Jude," and the cape his father, John Lennon, wore in The Beatles film, Help!

About The White Feather Foundation :

Established in 2007 by Julian Lennon, The White Feather Foundation brings awareness to worthy organizations by amplifying their voices, expanding their supporter communities and providing funding for their initiatives. This is achieved through the support of projects across the globe that foster education and good health; preserve Indigenous cultures; sustain our environment and give access to clean water for the conservation of life. whitefeatherfoundation.com

About YellowHeart :

Founded in 2017, YellowHeart is an NFT marketplace for ticketing, music and community tokens, which accepts both crypto and credit card payments. Powered by distributed ledger technology, YellowHeart's mission is to revolutionize the experience of buying and selling tickets and music. YellowHeart's platform was designed to help the larger industry graduate to the next phase of ticketing, putting control back in the hands of artists and fans. YellowHeart is one of the earliest adopters of blockchain ticketing and music, having released the first-ever NFT tickets and NFT album in partnership with Kings of Leon. Maroon 5, Julian Lennon, Jerry Garcia and ZHU are just a few of the globally recognized artists YellowHeart works with today. https://yh.io

NFT Image (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE YellowHeart