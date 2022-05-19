TTEC Wins Gold Stevie® Awards Across Asia-Pacific

Awards recognise customer service excellence across Asia-Pacific.

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), a leading global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovator for end-to-end digital CX solutions, announced today that it has earned two Gold Asia-Pacific Stevie® Sales & Customer Service Awards for Innovation:

Innovative use of technology in Human Resources (CultureCX)

Innovation in Customer Service Management, Planning & Practice (Proactive Solutions)

"TTEC is thrilled to be recognised as an innovator in delivering exceptional employee and customer experiences," said Phil Murphy, TTEC vice president of APAC operations. "Our digitally forward strategy is rooted in the belief that automation, AI, and data analytics, combined with wisdom and empathy, lead to market-leading employee and customer experiences. We are truly honoured to have been recognised."

TTEC's CultureCX movement digitised the end-to-end employee experience, utilising automation for business processes, AI-enabled training programs, and other engaging digital tools to improve the employee experience. The initiative led to increased employee engagement scores, notable decreases in attrition, and improved client outputs.

TTEC was also recognised for its commitment to generate proactive client solutions by gathering and analysing data to understand impact areas causing customer friction, followed by a collaborative journey mapping exercise to identify failure points to create improved, seamless customer experiences.

"Our associates, who work on the front lines for our clients, have a voice and their recommendations and market insights helped develop Proactive Solutions, which improved both the employee and the customer experiences. This win is a testament to the team's hard work and commitment in advancing customer service in innovative new ways," said Dolores Chacker-Estacio, TTEC executive director for Transformation and Proactive Solutions.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognise innovation in the workplace in all 29 nations of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programmes such as The International Business Awards® for 20 years.

More than 900 nominations from organisations across the Asia-Pacific region were considered this year in categories such as Award for Excellence in Innovation in Products & Services, Award for Innovative Management, and Award for Innovation in Corporate Websites, among many others.

