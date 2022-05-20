Bitget KCGI 2022 Officially Begins alongside Extended Registration Deadline

More than 3,000 registered users and upgraded 200 BTC Prize Pool

SINGAPORE, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global derivatives exchange, Bitget, today announced its bi-annual trading competition - King's Cup Global Invitational (KCGI), has officially begun. Due to overwhelming response since its launch, the deadline for registration has been extended. While the actual competition will still commence on May 20, 10:00 (UTC +8), participants can continue to register for the competition from May 20, 10 :00 (UTC +8) to May 24, 10:00 (UTC+8). KCGI 2022 will officially conclude by June 10, 10:00 (UTC+8).

When registration for KCGI 2022 officially opened on May 9, a record number of 500 registrants were recorded, signifying a positive response for the long-awaited return of the trading competition for the Bitget community. To date, more than 3,000 registrants have been recorded, representing a 500% increase since launch day. In light of such an overwhelming response from the community, and following the momentum of last year's popularity, the registration window has now been extended by four days to May 24.

Commenting on the official commencement of the competition, Bitget's CEO, Sandra Lou said, "Leveraging on the growing influence of trading competitions, as well as the successful run of KCGI, we will continue our efforts in introducing more rewarding and enticing initiatives for our users to participate in. Most importantly, we look forward to giving our users more options when looking to diversify their investment portfolio.

Sandra continued to add, "We are extremely heartened to see the overwhelming response from users during the initial round of registration. With this unprecedented move of extending the deadline, we are looking forward to seeing the competition unfold. Let the games begin!"

For more information on KCGI, please visit https://www.bitget.com/en/kcgi/spring/2022

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Currently serving over two million users in more than 50 countries around the world, Bitget accelerated its mission to promote decentralised finance in 2021. The platform has now become one of the world's largest crypto copy trading and derivatives exchanges, and is ranked in the top five globally by CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko for derivatives trading by volume.

View original content:

SOURCE Bitget