Bringing Davos discussions to a wider audience

TBD Media Group is diving deep at Davos to find out how the fourth industrial revolution is shaping the future of the planet

LONDON, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum at Davos provides a platform for prominent figures, including heads of state, experts and academics, innovators and the world's foremost CEOs.

At a time of rising international conflicts, worsening climate change, supply chain issues and the continued economic fallout of the Covid pandemic, the Forum has never been more relevant. The ideas and decisions made can affect everyone on the planet; communicating those ideas to a wider audience is of vital importance.

Acclaimed production company TBD Media Group returns to Davos in 2022 with a series of case studies and short documentaries on the business leaders that attend the Swiss city each year for open debate and discussion.

TBD Media has grown an outstanding reputation for reporting on global leaders in business innovation and digitalisation. This year, TBD Media is attending Davos to conduct deep dive investigations into the strategies of organizations from a range of sectors, addressing how the world's problems will be shaped and solved by the latest developments in digitization, the fourth industrial revolution.

The interviews will be presented by Andrew Wilson, former Foreign Correspondent for Sky with extensive international reporting experience as well as Tina Dauster, professional TV journalist and moderator. They will be speaking with mobility experts, energy providers and healthcare professionals to gain insight into the role of digitalization in shaping society and infrastructure around the world.

The resulting content will be distributed as part of a global campaign on the world's leading media platforms.

Paolo Zanini, Founder and CEO at TBD Media Group says:

"Davos is where the world does the highest-level business. This is where decisions are made that touch the immediate and distant future of every single person on the planet. It is essential that there are opportunities for these ideas to be explained, examined and made accessible to the wider global community. TBD Media is proud to be engaged in this process."

Zanini sees the Forum's response to the world's biggest issues as an opportunity to embark on positive change. He says:

"A fairer and more sustainable future is in the hands of Davos delegates. We are looking forward to hearing from our interviewees about how they are responding to issues such as the conflict in Ukraine, the growing ecological crisis and recovery after the pandemic. Although these issues may seem insurmountable, when the best minds in the world work together, we can see opportunities for a cleaner, more peaceful and fairer world."

Clients to be featured will include:

Africa Finance Corporation, ATOSS, AXA Investment Managers, Borussia Dortmund, Boson Energy, Cambridge Associates, Cyberverse Advisors, Eventide Asset Management, Geopolymer Solutions, Harvard Management Company, Henkel, IAR Systems, Straumann Group, IWC Schaffhausen, Li-Cycle, Palladium Equity Partners, Provivi, Schoeller Allibert, Svante Technologies, Toom Baumarkt, Yokoy

Further information on the campaign may be found here:

https://www.davosinterviews.com

About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven, media developer that helps companies, organizations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/

Media Contact:

Jenna-LeighAncill

Head of Marketing

TBD Media Group

j.ancill@tbdmediagroup.com

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1822630/TBD_Media_Group_Davos.mp4

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TBD Media Group