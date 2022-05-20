Canopy Growth Kicks Off Summer Long Weekends with Exciting New Product Line-Up

Canadian cannabis market leader introduces new offerings across its house of brands – 7ACRES, Ace Valley, Deep Space and Doja

SMITHS FALLS, ON, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp, and cannabis device company, today unveiled a line-up of new offerings across its premium brand portfolio – 7ACRES, Ace Valley, Deep Space and Doja. With select products releasing just in time for the first long weekend of the summer, including the release of its first large format premium flower offering for the recreational market, Doja 91K 14g, this new line-up builds on the Company's continued commitment to product innovation and meeting evolving consumer demand, while cementing Canopy's leadership position in the premium flower market.

"We are continuing our commitment to product innovation, tirelessly evolving our portfolio to provide consumers with the quality and variety of products they crave," said Julian Cohen, Chief Innovation Officer at Canopy Growth. "Our new infused pre-rolls from 7ACRES and first large format offering from Doja are both excellent examples of how consumer and customer insights are driving our innovation strategy. We're excited to weave these insights and our premium product attributes into our new product releases."

7ACRES

7ACRES unveiled two new premium flower offerings: 7ACRES Lemon Zkltz 3.5g, which features light green colouration with pink pistils and dense structure, pungent and complex aromas that transfer to robust flavour for a super smooth taste experience, and 7ACRES Jack Haze Bubble Hash Infused pre-roll joints. Made using a true-to-flower infusion of Jack Haze Bubble Hash, these pre-rolls deliver high potency and increased flavour for an elevated smoking experience. These products come on the heels of the Know the Grow ten-video educational content series, which provides Canadians with an inside look at the talent, genetics and grow techniques behind the 7ACRES brand and flower portfolio.

Ace Valley

The Ace Valley brand portfolio continues to expand with the release of Ace Valley Wappa 3x 0.5g pre-rolled joint which comes in new recyclable and reusable packaging and boasts a pleasant, fruity aroma and flavour. Ace Valley is expanding its vape offering with Orange Frosty Live Terp Sauce 1g 510 cartridge, offering a blend of live terp sauce, extracted from fresh, flash-frozen cannabis flower, and high purity THC distillate with citrusy, sweet orange flavours that are perfect for daytime.

Deep Space

In the beverage category, Deep Space released two bold new flavours: Orange Orbit and The Grape Unknown. Both full-flavoured, cannabis-infused carbonated beverages deliver a nostalgic taste with a unique flavour twist iconic to Deep Space. Fueled by 10mg of THC in every recyclable 222ml can, these new flavours are potent and ready to drink.

Doja

Doja introduced three new offerings for craft cannabis connoisseurs: Doja Legendary Larry, an indica-dominant strain, hang dried and hand finished, featuring mossy green and dense buds with a layer of icy trichomes and now available as a long-term offering in 3.5g of flower and 3 x 0.5g pre-rolled joints; Doja Garlic Chem 3.5g, an indica-leaning hybrid strain available for a limited time only and influenced by the high-quality cultivation techniques found in British Columbia's Okanagan Valley, featuring dense and colourful buds that possess a gassy and garlic combination of aromas and flavours; and Doja 91K 14g, which emits a deep, dank terpene profile that includes myrcene, linalool and limonene, and is the brand's first premium large format offering for the recreational market.

These new offerings are available for purchase via legal recreational cannabis retail locations and e-commerce channels, with select products available for a limited time only, including the 7ACRES Lemon Zkltz 3.5g, Ace Valley Orange Frosty Live Terp Sauce 1g 510 cartridge and Doja Garlic Chem 3.5g.

About Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED, NASDAQ:CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, driven by a passion to improve lives, end prohibition, and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Leveraging consumer insights and innovation, we offer product varieties in high-quality dried flower, oil, softgel capsule, infused beverage, edible, and topical formats, as well as vaporizer devices by Canopy Growth and industry-leader Storz & Bickel. Our global medical brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification system and is a market leader in both Canada and Germany. Through our award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners, we reach our adult-use consumers and have built a loyal following by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships. Canopy Growth has entered into the health and wellness consumer space in key markets including Canada, the United States, and Europe through BioSteel sports nutrition, and This Works skin and sleep solutions; and has introduced additional federally-permissible CBD products to the United States through our First & Free and Martha Stewart CBD brands. Canopy Growth has an established partnership with Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), which involve certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements predict or describe our future operations, business plans, business and investment strategies and the performance of our investments. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by their use of such terms and phrases as "intend," "goal," "strategy," "estimate," "expect," "project," "projections," "forecasts," "plans," "seeks," "anticipates," "potential," "proposed," "will," "should," "could," "would," "may," "likely," "designed to," "foreseeable future," "believe," "scheduled" and other similar expressions. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. A discussion of some of the material factors applicable to Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy") can be found under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Canopy's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with applicable Canadian securities regulators, as such factors may be further updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with applicable Canadian securities regulators, which can be accessed at www.sec.gov/edgar and www.sedar.com, respectively. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in the filings. Any forward-looking statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Canopy disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

