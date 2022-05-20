DEFY TO OPEN NEW EXTREME AIR SPORTS PARK IN VIRGINIA

The Latest Indoor Adventure Park will Bring the Action to Short Pump, VA on June 15

SHORT PUMP, Va., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DEFY Extreme Air Sports, the leading developer of indoor adventure and recreation parks and a subsidiary of CircusTrix, today announced it is opening its newest location at 205 Towne Center W Blvd Richmond, VA 23233 in Short Pump, Virginia on Wednesday, June 15. Boasting a variety of extreme adventure attractions for children and adults, DEFY Short Pump encourages active play through its collection of massive trampolines and a variety of other activities. The new location is replacing Boomerang Air Sports, and true to its virtues, DEFY is making extensive improvements to modernize and bring the fun back to the Short Pump community. This is the fourth DEFY location in Virginia, just in time for summer break.

The state-of-the-art DEFY in Short Pump brings fun for the whole family, and now offers an exciting membership program called, "Flight Club." This program offers unlimited jump time every day and access to member-only events and perks. DEFY Short Pump also offers engaging programs and epic birthday parties for kids to create memories and make parents' lives easier.

"This latest park in Short Pump is coming just in time for summer adventures," said Bradford Smith, VP of Franchise Development at DEFY. "Between our fun and active summer programs, to our membership opportunities, our suite of awesome attractions—and powerful air conditioning—we're confident this new DEFY is going to meet and exceed your family's needs. We can't wait to serve the community and look forward to seeing you there!"

DEFY Short Pump is open Sunday through Thursday from 9 am – 9 pm, and Friday and Saturday from 9 am – 11 pm. The location is adjacent to the Short Pump Town Center and can be reached online at www.defy.com or by email at info@defy.com.

About DEFY

DEFY is the Nation's #1 destination for family fun, featuring a variety of attractions perfect for all ages that encourages individualism and freedom. Founded in 2017 and franchising since 2018, DEFY offers an alternative to screen time with the purpose of pushing individual limits in a fun, active environment. For more information on the company and franchising opportunities, please visit www.defy.com.

About CircusTrix

CircusTrix is the largest developer, operator and franchisor of trampoline parks in the world as a conglomerate made up of DEFY, Rockin' Jump and Sky Zone. CircusTrix serves over 40 million visitors and members annually. CircusTrix is constantly creating new facilities and attractions that provide active physical fun, facilitate shareable social media posts and bring thrill and delight to its worldwide fan base. For more information on the company and franchising opportunities, please visit www.circustrixcom.

