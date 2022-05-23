Banco Macro Announces Payment Of Cash Dividend

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA; BYMA: BMA) ("Banco Macro" or "BMA" or the "Bank") informs the Shareholders that, pursuant to the resolutions adopted at the General and Special Shareholders' Meeting held on April 30th 2022, the authorization granted by the Superintendencia de Entidades Financieras y Cambiarias of Banco Central de la República Argentina (Central Bank of the Republic of Argentina) and communicated last May 12th, and pursuant to the resolutions adopted by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 23rd 2022, as from June 7th 2022, Banco Macro S.A. (the "Bank") shall made available and pay to the shareholders entered in the Bank's stock ledger as of June 6th 2022, a cash dividend in the amount of AR $9,875,722,171.88 (i.e., AR $15.44 per share and representing 1,544.5% of the capital stock of AR $639,413,408), such payment corresponds to installments # 1 to 6.

As to the total amount of dividends to be distributed, please be advised that the amount of AR $8,548,398,000.00 derives from income of previous fiscal years beginning before January 1st 2018. Please be further advised that the above mentioned distribution is not subject to the 35% tax withholding provided for in section 74 of the Argentine Income Tax Law, as revised in 2019, since the dividends to be distributed do not exceed the earnings determined after applying the general rules of such Income Tax Law. In addition, we inform that the amount of AR $1,327,324,171.88 arises from income earned on fiscal years beginning as from January 1st 2018 and therefore is subject to the 7% tax withholding provided for in section 97 of the Argentine Income Tax Law, as revised in 2019.

The above mentioned cash dividend shall be made available on the applicable date, at Caja de Valores S.A. located at 25 de Mayo 362, Capital Federal, Mondays to Fridays, from 10 am to 3 pm.

IR Contact in Buenos Aires:

Jorge Scarinci | Chief Financial Officer

Nicolás A. Torres | Investor Relations

E-mail: investorelations@macro.com.ar | Phone: (54 11) 5222 6682

Banco Macro S.A (NYSE: BMA; BCBA: BMA) is a universal bank, with focus in low & mid-income individuals and small & mid-sized companies. The Bank started operating in 1985 as non-banking financial institution and today has grown to be the private local bank with the largest branch network in the country.

For further information access www.macro.com.ar/relaciones-inversores

