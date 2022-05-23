Pega Announces 2022 Pega Partner Innovation Awards Winners

Tenth annual awards honor partners' most strategic digital transformation for clients

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, today announced the winners of the 2022 Pega Partner Innovation Awards. The awards recognize Pega partners with an extraordinary ability to deliver exceptional client outcomes through Pega's low-code platform for AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation.

The corporate logo for Pega (PRNewsfoto/Pegasystems Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Pega's global ecosystem includes best-in-class partners that provide services and solutions to solve the world's leading organizations' most significant challenges and extend the capabilities of Pega solutions. With Pega software and its partners' deep experience and best practices, clients are rapidly achieving breakthrough digital transformation with unparalleled engagement and support.

Pega Partners were honored across four data-driven categories based on growth and sales excellence: Partner of the Year, Training Partner of the Year, Rising Stars, and Delivery Excellence Partner of the Year. Pega Partners were also recognized across two other categories based on building differentiated solutions using Pega software: Industry Excellence and Client Innovation. This year's recipients are as follows.

Partner of the Year

Accenture for the highest level of excellence and achievements across end-to-end customer transformation, sales and delivery excellence, and solution innovation worldwide.

Training Partner of the Year

Revature for global leadership and excellence in training, certification, and placement programs.

Rising Stars

Asia Pacific and Japan . Areteans for significant growth in sales, investment in Pega certifications, and excellence in delivery forand

Europe and the Middle East . Atos for success in driving business impact, innovative outcomes for mutual clients, and excellence in Pega expertise inand the

EY for significant contributions to driving business impact and successful outcomes for multiple clients in the Americas.

Delivery Excellence Partner of the Year

Areteans for excellence in delivery and growth in Pega expertise and customer responsiveness.

Industry Excellence

Capgemini for excellence in financial services in addressing compliance and business growth requirements for multiple clients.

EY for excellence in the public sector for reimagining how unemployment and re-employment services are administered and digitally delivered to citizens.

Infosys for excellence in communications for enabling personalized, contextual 1:1 customer engagement for a large wireless service provider's customers, resulting in increased customer retention and sales.

TCS for excellence in financial services for delivering end-to-end technology optimization and business transformation for a UK-based bank that consolidated legacy systems into the cloud.

Tech Mahindra for excellence in manufacturing using its Pega-built AftEAZE solution to reduce warranty and aftersales spend and streamline processes using automation, process mining, and contextual data.

Virtusa for excellence in healthcare and life sciences in delivering an AI-enabled digital transformation of the appeals and grievances process to accelerate growth, increase customer centricity, and support compliance requirements.

Client Innovation

Accenture for providing real-time, personalized 1:1 customer engagement for a global telecommunications company's consumer-facing channels, which resulted in incremental revenue through improved customer retention and increased customer lifetime value.

Coforge for delivering proactive customer service on unified, multichannel contact center solutions that showcased how a Pega-based solution can elevate customer experience and increase efficiency across multiple clients.

Cognizant for using Pega's intelligent automation solution to automate business processes to support break fix across 4000+ global data centers for an industry-leading online search and services provider.



for its depth and breadth of solutions and investment in expertise that have helped multiple clients modernize and transform for competitive advantage. Sky Solutions for helping improve user experiences for multiple government organizations through digital transformation excellence. Virtusa for its depth and breadth of solutions and investment in expertise that have helped multiple clients modernize and transform for competitive advantage.

The 2022 Pega Partner Innovation Awards winners will be showcased during PegaWorld iNspire, a fully interactive virtual event with 2.5-hours of innovative keynotes, breakout sessions, and technical content. PegaWorld iNspire will stream live in two time zones to accommodate viewers from around the globe. Closed captioning will be available during the Keynotes and Innovation Hub in French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish. Register for free to join us on May 24 at 9:00 AM EDT or May 25 at 10:00 AM AEST at www.pega.com/events/pegaworld.

Quotes & Commentary:

"Transforming the world's leading enterprises is a team effort, and our partners share Pega's commitment to supporting our mutual clients' success," said Carola Cazenave, head of global partner ecosystem, Pega. "I'm proud to recognize the extraordinary contributions of the Pega Partner Innovation Awards winners. Our world-class partners are critical to helping the world's leading organizations work smarter, unify experiences, and adapt instantly to deliver groundbreaking results."

About Pegasystems

Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity so our clients can make better decisions and get work done. We help the world's leading brands solve their biggest business challenges: maximizing customer lifetime value, streamlining customer service, and boosting operational efficiency. Pega technology is powered by real-time AI and intelligent automation, while our scalable architecture and low-code platform help enterprises adapt to rapid change and transform for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com.

Press Contact:

Sean Audet

Pegasystems Inc.

Sean.Audet@pega.com

Twitter: @pega

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.