SmartSens Goes Public on Shanghai Stock Exchange and Sees Shares Surge on the First Trading Day

SHANGHAI, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 20, 2022, SmartSens was officially listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 688213). On the first day of trading, SmartSens shares surged by 79.82%, with a total market value of 22.66 billion yuan.

About SmartSens:

SmartSens Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 688213) is a high-performance CMOS image sensor (CIS) chip design company. It is headquartered in Shanghai and has research centers in many cities around the world.

SmartSens has been dedicated to pushing forward the frontier of imaging technology and growing in popularity among customers since it was established. SmartSens' CMOS image sensors provide advanced imaging solutions for a broad range of areas such as surveillance, machine vision, automotive and cellphone cameras.

SmartSens is committed to continuous innovation of products and fueling growth in numerous industries by delivering a more comprehensive portfolio of image sensors.

