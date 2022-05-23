U.S. ELECTION CRISIS ADDRESSED IN NEW MODEL LEGISLATION

American Voter's Alliance releases bipartisan roadmap for legislators to ensure free and fair elections

AMHERST, Va., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Election experts today released model legislation to address unprecedented voting irregularities in the 2020 election in an effort to ensure transparent, inclusive, and accountable elections and to restore public trust in elections.

The Amistad Project and the American Voters' Alliance have long investigated the causes for election failures in 2020 to develop an effective response. The model legislation creates bipartisan election oversight committees, expands transparency requirements to the USPS, requires voter marked paper ballots, creates penalties for ballot larceny, requires equal treatment of voters' and ballots, and prohibits private monies from being used in government election offices.

"Amistad and The American Voters' Alliance have a great understanding of the importance of transparent, inclusive, and accountable elections, and have fashioned a comprehensive approach that addresses the challenges of modern elections which deserves bipartisan support," commented Ken Blackwell, former Secretary of State of Ohio.

"Good government requires connecting legal authority to public accountability and, unfortunately, state legislators across the nation have ceded their constitutional and legal authority to manage elections to unaccountable and unelected local bureaucrats," stated Jacqueline Timmer, Executive Director of The American Voters' Alliance. "Our model legislation makes legislators accountable through a joint-standing committee which must issue a public report after each election identifying all violations of law and irregularities after each election."

"Nobody has done a comprehensive model law like this until now," explained John Loudon, a former Missouri state representative and state senator who helped devise the model legislation. "We took a systemic approach that anticipates loopholes others have never imagined while also closing loopholes that have been exploited in past elections."

"The American Voters' Alliance and The Amistad Project have created a detailed roadmap for state legislators to protect all voters on a bipartisan basis which protects vulnerable voters," said Lori Roman, President of American Constitutional Rights Union Action Fund. "The ACRU created the Vulnerable Voters Project in 2020 which revealed illegal or unethical intimidation of elderly nursing home voters and ballot harvesting in numerous senior care facilities. The AVA and Amistad proposals address these concerns."

"In 2020 election officials kicked America out of the counting room and invited billionaires in while creating egregious breaches in ballot chain of custody and treating voters and ballots differently, creating unparalleled lawlessness in the election. The refusal of local election officials to be open to review of their management of the election and to respond to reasonable demands for transparency continue to diminish faith in the election process and violate a hallmark of democratic government by rejecting accountability," added Phill Kline, former Kansas Attorney General and Director of the Amistad Project. "This legislation will once again allow American citizens to hold government officials accountable for how they manage elections."

