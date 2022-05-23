Valeo Networks Acquires Next I.T., Further Expanding National MSSP Reach in the Midwest Region

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. and MUSKEGON, Mich., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valeo Networks, a leading Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), today announced the acquisition of Next I.T., a Michigan-based Managed Service Provider (MSP). Financial terms are not being released.

A recognized and highly respected MSP, Next I.T. is the sixth and largest acquisition to date for Valeo Networks and further supports its goal of building a national network of IT and cybersecurity experts to comprehensively support and protect its client base.

The company will continue to operate as DBA Next I.T. (A Valeo Networks Company), and maintain its current Michigan office locations in Muskegon, Kalamazoo, and Traverse City. The Next I.T. team consists of Microsoft Certified Engineers, Cisco Certified Engineers, and certified technicians in both HP and Dell. They specialize in providing IT solutions for clients across a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, non-profits, and healthcare.

"We are thrilled to welcome Next I.T. to the Valeo Networks family," said Travis Mack, CEO, Valeo Networks. "Their deep skill set and broad expertise will be an excellent fit within our organization, as we continue to advance our nationwide growth strategy. As with each of our divisions, we will partner with Next I.T. to strengthen resources and capabilities in cybersecurity, managed services, cloud solutions, and compliance."

"I am excited for Next I.T. to join Valeo Networks and be part of a larger organization," said Eric Ringelberg, CEO, Next I.T. "With as much as we have grown over the past twenty-one years and having robust IT services in place, this was the natural next step for our continued growth. The Valeo leadership team really stood out to me in offering a true partnership, holding the same values, and having a track record of keeping its acquired companies intact. I look forward to accelerating Next I.T.'s growth throughout the Midwest region with the resources, capital backing, and collaboration that Valeo Networks provides."

About Next I.T.

Next I.T., an award-winning Managed Service Provider (MSP), specializes in industry-specific solutions that leverage technology, increase productivity, and reduce risk for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers a full line of computer hardware, telecommunication equipment, and the professional expertise with remote capabilities to install and service systems. Next I.T. is headquartered in Muskegon, MI, with additional branches in Kalamazoo and Traverse City. For more information, visit www.next-it.net.

About Valeo Networks

Valeo Networks is a full-service, award-winning Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) that serves State, County, Municipal markets; small-to-medium businesses (SMBs); and non-profit organizations. Firmly seated in the top 5% of revenue generating MSSPs nationwide—making it one of the largest MSSPs nationally—Valeo Networks provides solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, compliance, cloud, network infrastructure, and managed IT services. With over 20 years of industry experience, Valeo Networks is headquartered in Rockledge, FL, with additional locations nationwide. Learn more at www.valeonetworks.com.

