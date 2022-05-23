What's America Eating? DoorDash Unveils What -- and How -- Americans Have Been Ordering Online This Year.

DoorDash launches its second annual Restaurant Online Ordering Trends Report to give merchants a look at what the local neighborhood is ordering up

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2022 Today, DoorDash released its second annual Restaurant Online Ordering Trends Report which takes a deep dive into consumer online ordering preferences and emerging dining trends as to what Americans are ordering online and eating now.

The restaurant industry has dramatically changed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and off-premise dining is now more important than ever for both restaurants and customers. In fact, in Q1, more consumers than ever before were ordering on DoorDash and there are more DashPass members than ever before! And it's certainly reflected in the Restaurant Online Ordering Trends Report showing that ordering delivery remains a consumer preference with 83% of consumers ordering delivery as much or more than they did last year and 86% reporting order takeout/pickup as much or more than last year.

As the company that helps deliver the best of the neighborhood while supporting and growing local economies, DoorDash aims to help restaurants make the right decisions for their business based on what diners are looking for this year.

So, what is America eating the most in 2022? Here's a hint — while its origins are hotly debated and the food is even named after a specific country, it's no doubt U.S. consumers love these hot, crispy and fried to golden perfection. That's right — french fries and American cuisine top the charts for the most ordered food in the country this year, so far.

And diners are increasingly turning online to get their favorite dishes with same-store pickup orders in the U.S. increasing 15% year over year and same-store delivery orders increasing 11% year over year on the DoorDash app and website (Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021). Whether diners are craving french fries or burrito bowls, it is clear delivery has no signs of slowing down and the local neighborhood is hungry to chow down.

The 2022 report shows diners are not creatures of habit:

Consumers are swiping right on new restaurants and merchants with 60% of consumers having ordered from a new-to-them merchant in Q1'22 (compared to the merchants they ordered from in Q1'21).

While Friday at 6 p.m. remains the most popular time to order delivery and pickup, consumers aren't just turning to DoorDash as their weekend treat. In fact, more diners are waking up to the smell of breakfast at their door with a 3X increase in breakfast orders between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. on DoorDash (2021 vs. 2020).

Consumers are adventurous when ordering for delivery or takeout. Only 8% said they never try a new menu item while 92% will often or occasionally try new menu items.

No meal is complete without the side dish! When it comes to menu categories, U.S. consumers added sides, beverages and appetizers to their cart the most so far in 2022.

Restaurants can benefit from offering online ordering on marketplaces and their direct websites and social media channels. 37% of consumers prefer to order delivery through a third-party platform (up from 27% last year). 38% prefer to order delivery directly from the restaurant (down from 43% last year).

Fear not - Netflix and chill is not dead. Consumers choose delivery over pickup for comfort and ease with 50% of consumers reporting ordering delivery is more convenient while 40% report they are just not so keen to go out. And when diners turn to online ordering, speed and support reign supreme with 69% of consumers reporting that the speed at which they receive their food and access to customer service were top deciding factors when deciding on their delivery method (ordering direct from the restaurant or from a third-party service).

And when consumers do decide to venture out their door, pickup is piquing consumer interest as a way to support local businesses while picking up their food on their time (38%), saving on fees (26%) or just simply wanting to get out of the house for a bit (25%).

As the dining landscape continues to evolve, it's clear that consumers aren't slowing down on placing delivery and pickup orders. Off-premise dining gives consumers more control and enables them to enjoy good food and DoorDash offers solutions for every business need. We're in the business of growing your business — and our variety of products and solutions help you turn pickup and delivery orders into a significant source of revenue.

To read more on the latest delivery, pickup, and online ordering trends and gain access to actionable insights, download DoorDash's Restaurant Online Ordering Trends Report today.

Methodology

1Survey Methodology

Conducted by Dynata on behalf of DoorDash, DoorDash surveyed 1,504 customers across the U.S. from March 23 - March 28, 2022.

2DoorDash Data Methodology DoorDash explored proprietary data from DoorDash platform usage in Q122 and FY21.

