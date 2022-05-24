Acutis Names Abdel Halim, PharmD, MSc, PhD, DABCC, FAACC as Chief Scientific Officer

Diagnostic company adds precision medicine innovator to key leadership position, continues to invest in Senior Talent to support its mission.

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acutis, a specialized clinical and biosciences company, announced Dr. Abdel Halim has joined as Chief Scientific Officer and Executive Vice President for biopharma and diagnostics services. Dr. Halim is a globally recognized expert in cancer molecular profiling, precision drug development and diagnostic biomarker development with over 25 years of experience. One of only four laboratory scientists in the country to be triple board certified, Dr. Halim is recognized by the medical community as well as regulators for his expertise and contributions to precision medicine and diagnostic development.

Dr. Halim will advance our strategic vision to improve patient care and build on our track record of excellence.

At Acutis, Dr. Halim will provide scientific leadership to advance clinical product development, cancer genomics and biopharma services. He has authored 65+ peer-reviewed articles, delivered 110 presentations and, most recently, published a single-author reference book on biomarkers, precision medicine and diagnostics in drug development. Dr. Halim has led biomarker, diagnostic and precision medicine aspects in 150+ phase 1 to phase 3 clinical trials belonging to 40+ development programs with contributions to clinical trial design, conduct, analysis and interpretation. Over his career, he has served on 20+ CLSI committees to create clinical and laboratory guidelines; authored 12 of them. Dr. Halim is accredited by the FDA as a third-party reviewer of 510k submissions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Halim to advance our strategic vision to improve patient care with cancer diagnostics and in the unique value proposition we are building for the biopharma sector to incorporate scientific advancements in genomics and proteomics into the drug development process," Jibreel Sarij, Chief Executive Officer, said. "Our vision builds on a track record of execution excellence with over 3 million clinical samples reported."

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Halim shared, "I was drawn to the vision that Acutis has, and which I share, to improve patient outcomes by leveraging the latest science and advancements in precision medicine technology. I am excited to further the groundbreaking work taking place alongside a talented group of professionals at Acutis."

