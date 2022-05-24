Algorics launches MetaVate, metadata-driven automation for clinical data flow and transparency

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leap forward, towards automating clinical data flow, Algorics has released version 2 of MetaVate, aimed at improving the efficiency of standardized outputs in regulatory submission. A robust metadata design that provides automation also provides complete transparency in the description of the data flow in publication formats, including define.xml.

MetaVate is a fully integrated modular solution with a unique, metadata-driven data transformation engine designed to support the creation of any target data sets from any source data sets, including SDTM, ADaM and third-party data. This platform can be utilized by data-mapping specialists, increasing the efficiency of statistical programmers to focus on more complex tasks. The MetaVate architecture nicely complements the existing infrastructure investments and it agnostic to operating systems, version of statistical software and metadata repositories.

The core functionalities of MetaVate include

Enriched CDISC standards library

Data transformation engine

MDR compliance

Regulatory submissions (Define.xml)

Data anonymization module

"We believe MetaVate is futuristic and well-designed to change the way statistical programming in clinical research is performed today. It provides a structured metadata driven automation framework for adoption of enterprise-wide data standards, reusability, and implementation of automation in data standards and CRT package generation. This is the future of statistical programming that will enable biopharmaceutical and life sciences research companies to drastically improve resource efficiencies in clinical trial data analysis and reporting" said Nithiya Ananthakrishnan, Founder and CEO, Algorics.

To learn more about MetaVate, visit us at www.algorics.com

About Algorics

Founded in 2013, Algorics is a specialized data sciences partner to the life sciences industry focusing on data management, biostatistics, programming, and data standardization. The company supports a global portfolio of biopharmaceutical and CRO clients with cost-effective and high-quality analytical services underpinned by technology know-how and access to high-quality talent across the US, Europe and Asia. We help our customers increase productivity and accelerate development with our technology-backed solutions to enable data standardization and faster statistical reporting.

