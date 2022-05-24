Cognata Advanced Solutions and Mistral Inc. Sign a Key Business Development Agreement to Accelerate Cognata's Unmanned Robotics Simulation Platform into the U.S. Defense Market

Cognata's Simulation Platform joins Mistral's exclusive defense solutions portfolio to become its premier solution for unmanned robots validation in the US market

REHOVOT, Israel, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognata Advanced Solutions announced today the integration of its simulation authoring software into Mistral Inc.'s advanced portfolio, to further accelerate ground unmanned vehicles simulation adoption into the U.S. defense market. Mistral will utilize its strong marketing and business development infrastructure and relationships with OEMs, LSIs, and the U.S. Department of Defense to offer Cognata's unique solution.

Cognata's AV off-road simulation is designed to test, train, and validate perception and control challenges for terrains that do not offer a clear road definition and for paths that offer challenging conditions such as boulders, side slopes, difficult tractions, and more. Cognata's simulation platform can create multiple use cases with limited visibility by other objects, bypassing a lengthy AI learning process by creating simulated environments for quick learning allowing AI to evaluate sensor-generated large-scale situations, complex multi-source data sets, and generate automatic analysis, compressing the AI/ML training time to mere months.

Attributed to the increasing demand for land and ROV robots that could decrease damage to human life, the land/ground robots market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, from 1.1 Billion USD in 2020 to 2.1B USD in 2025, at a CAGR of 12.7%.*

"During the recent events, it became clear that the Defense market is one of the fastest-growing markets", says Danny Atsmon, CEO & Founder of Cognata. "We feel proud to be working with one of the biggest players providing defense solutions and innovations. Having Mistral as a business developing partner will allow us to further bring our advanced simulation technology into the U.S. market."

*Off-road Vehicle Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026), Mordor Intelligence

"Adding Cognata's defense off-road simulation software platform combined with our team's vast professional experience and state-of-the-art manufacturing and production facility in Baltimore County, MD, we aim to enable our customers to train, validate, and deploy unmanned solutions throughout all autonomy functions," said Yosef Gez, Executive Vice President for Business Development at Mistral Inc.

About Cognata Advanced Solutions (AS)

Cognata AS is a leading global supplier of large-scale off-road autonomous robotics simulation platform. Working with leading automotive technology companies around the world, as well as the Israeli MoD, Cognata's end-to-end platform accelerates time to market by delivering simulation solutions for the entire automated driving product lifecycle, from training to testing to deployment.

About Mistral Inc.

Mistral focuses on bridging the operational gaps of warfighters with practical and cost-effective solutions. Mistral focuses on cutting-edge technologies and market leaders in designing, developing, and producing systems solutions within the global defense and law enforcement markets.

