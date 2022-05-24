EY launches second generation of EY Blockchain Analyzer: Smart Contract and Token Review on Ethereum

Supports collaboration between developers and testing teams

Users can save and share tests, build libraries of saved tests and publish links to saved tests for other users to edit

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The EY organization today made available to the public the second generation of the EY Blockchain Analyzer: Smart Contract & Token Review tool. The updated version allows users to develop customized testing routines and to simulate transactions on the Ethereum blockchain before executing them, using real-time network data. The Smart Contract and Token Review tool is designed to help businesses transacting on the Ethereum ecosystem by identifying risks and testing for commonly known problems before launching smart contracts and incurring transaction fees.

EY - Building a better working world (PRNewsFoto/EY) (PRNewsfoto/EY) (PRNewsfoto/EY) (PRNewswire)

The updated version extends its functionality beyond standard tokens like ERC-20. It allows users to develop customized tests and put a smart contract through various simulated challenges for the Ethereum Mainnet.

The updated version supports collaboration between developers and testing teams. Users can save and share tests, build libraries of saved tests, publish links to the tests and fork and edit tests developed by others.

Paul Brody, EY Global Blockchain Leader, says:

"I expect to see two kinds of major use cases. First, smart contract developers can use this platform to build suites of standardized tests in preparation for application development. Second, I expect to see users leveraging this tool to assess that smart contracts perform as expected through simulated transactions before execution."

Jamie Finn, co-founder and President, Securitize, says:

"Financial services are rapidly being digitized, driven by the efficiencies, new use cases and security that blockchain makes possible. As this evolution picks up pace, it's important that people can trust the organizations they are working with and the technology being deployed.

As more businesses and investors adopt digital financial products, such as digital shares, tokenized funds or other smart contracts, well-designed smart contracts will enable orgnizations to adopt these new, fundamentally better technologies with confidence."

Access to the Smart Contract & Token Review tool is available free of charge for individual consumers and paid enterprise access and related EY services are available upon request at blockchain.ey.com.

Notes to editors

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

Eric Minuskin

EY Global Media Relations

1 (212) 360-9374

eric.j.minuskin@ey.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EY