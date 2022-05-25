Genpact to Host Investor and Analyst Day on June 23, 2022, in New York City

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, will host an Investor and Analyst Day on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in the Onyx Room at the Park Hyatt Hotel located at 153 West 57th Street in New York City. Presentations will begin at 10:30 am EDT.

Please join us for an informative session where CEO Tiger Tyagarajan and other members of Genpact's leadership team will provide insights into Genpact's strategic vision for growth and execution.

The program will outline the company's pillars for future success and provide multi-year financial goals to drive total shareholder return.

A live webcast will be accessible through the Genpact Investor Relations website at https://www.genpact.com/investors. An archive of the webcast will be available after the event has concluded.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. Led by our purpose -- the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people -- we drive digital-led innovation and digitally enabled intelligent operations for our clients. Guided by our experience reinventing and running thousands of processes for hundreds of clients, many of them Global Fortune 500 companies, we drive real-world transformation at scale. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 100,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi, and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent the ways companies work. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here.

Investors Roger Sachs, CFA

+1 (203) 808-6725

roger.sachs@genpact.com



Media Siya Belliappa +1 (718) 561-9843 siya.belliappa@genpact.com

