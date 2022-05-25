International Tower Hill Mines Announces Results from 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (the "Company") - (TSX: ITH) (NYSE American: THM) announces the results from its 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held in Fairbanks, AK, USA on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 ("Meeting").
At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders elected the following individuals as directors of the Company, with all receiving a majority of the votes cast, as follows:
Director
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Anton Drescher
120,784,904 (87.02%)
18,009,216 (12.98%)
Karl Hanneman
138,466,542 (99.76%)
327,577 (0.24%)
Stuart Harshaw
135,604,942 (97.70%)
3,189,178 (2.30%)
Marcelo Kim
136,095,437 (98.06%)
2,698,683 (1.94%)
Stephen Lang
135,640,108 (97.73%)
3,154,012 (2.27%)
Christopher Papagianis
138,436,185 (99.74%)
357,935 (0.26%)
Thomas Weng
138,482,671 (99.78%)
311,449 (0.22%)
The shareholders re-appointed the current auditors, Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration.
The shareholders approved, on an advisory non-binding basis ("Say on Pay"), the compensation paid to the Company's executive officers (89.18% majority).
The detailed proxy voting on all resolutions submitted to the shareholders at the Meeting is contained in the "Report of Voting Results" for the Meeting which will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR and on the Company's website or upon request by contacting the Company at 1-855-428-2825.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. controls 100% of the Livengood Gold Project located along the paved Elliott Highway, 70 miles north of Fairbanks, Alaska.
On behalf of
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
(signed) Karl L. Hanneman
Chief Executive Officer
This news release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.
