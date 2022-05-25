Mayfair Delivery Corporation, Announces the Latest Book from Prince Nana, "How To Start & Operate A Successful Business: The Trusted Professional Step-By-Step Guide"

Experience the difference. The one and only professional business book for entrepreneurs, college students, startups, and business owners worldwide

WOODBRIDGE, Va., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayfair Delivery Corporation announces today a new book from Founder, CEO, Author Prince Nana

https://store.bookbaby.com/bookshop/book/index.aspx?bookURL=HOW-TO-START-and-OPERATE-A-SUCCESSFUL-BUSINESS&b=p_fr-ho-wh titled, "How To Start & Operate A Successful Business: The Trusted Professional Step-By-Step Guide." Published by BookBaby, the new book offers exceptional steps for entrepreneurial and startup success into business ownership, with professional insights on business development and generational wealth building strategies. , "How To Start & Operate A Successful Business" is now available in e-book and paperback on online bookstores worldwide.

Mayfair Delivery Corporation (PRNewswire)

With 20 years of Corporate Executive Leadership roles, Prince has written this booked sponsored by Mayfair Delivery Corporation to share his practical insights and professional wisdom on "HOW TO START & OPERATE A SUCESSFUL BUSINESS" from anywhere in the world. With the understanding that startups and the entrepreneurship journey require secrets and formulas for success, Prince keys in on the factors that marketing and advertising are the bottom-line foundations for branding success and development, and selling and buying are the two key daily transactions that allows businesses and companies to grow in the global economy.

"HOW TO START & OPERATE A SUCESSFUL BUSINESS" will provide you with the step-by-step knowledge and resourceful information to be adequately equipped to start, build, and operate your own business in any industry and market worldwide. "HOW TO START & OPERATE A SUCESSFUL BUSINESS" is designed to educate, inform, and offer you the keys to open the doors to your own success and future. The book will put you in the driver's seat and guide you through the steps of developing a startup company or advancing your current business and going to the next level.

What You Get In The Book:

*Global & Corporate Executive Assets Management

*Business Formation

*Financial Institution Establishment

*Global Industry & Market

*Logos, Trademarks, Patents, Copyright

*Networking & Social Media

*Branding & Advertising

*IRS Tax Forms & Proper Usage

*Accounting & Bookkeeping

*Stocks & Investments

*Loans & Funding

*Life Insurance & Generational Wealth Building

