The Military Women's Memorial Re-Opens to the Public on Friday, May 27, for Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony Scheduled for 3 p.m. on Monday, May 30

ARLINGTON, Va., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Military Women's Memorial (MWM), the nation's only major memorial honoring all women's military service will be reopening its doors this Memorial Day weekend after a 6-month partial renovation. Timed to join the nation in honoring the men and women who died while serving in America's military, the doors will open to the general public on Friday, May 27, with the Mindful Memorial Day interactive yellow ribbon exhibition, a tribute to the 7,024 fallen servicemembers since 9/11.

The Joint Forces Color Guard at the Military Women's Memorial (PRNewswire)

The Military Women's Memorial will reopen to the public and host its 25th annual Memorial Day Ceremony.

On Monday, May 30, Memorial Day, MWM will host its 25th annual Memorial Day program which will feature formal military honors, a keynote address, remarks from military women representing each of the six service branches and its signature rose petal ceremony to honor the fallen.

"Our Memorial Day program is one of the major Memorial Day programs in the nation's capital to honor and remember those who've fallen in service to the nation," said Phyllis Wilson, MWM president and retired Army CW5. "We are humbled by the service and sacrifice of the many thousands who gave so much and privileged to offer this annual public recognition, here at the very gates to Arlington National Cemetery, America's most hallowed ground. We are looking forward to sharing this major national observance with the public and to welcoming them back into the Memorial."

The Memorial Day program, which is free and open to the public, begins at 3:00 p.m. and will be followed by an open house inside the newly renovated Memorial.

While the Memorial and its 33,000 square foot education center tells the collective story of women's service to the nation, the heart of the Memorial is the Register which includes the records of service – the individual stories – of more than 300,000 women. The Military Women's Memorial estimates some three million women have served since the Revolutionary War and the goal is to register the service of them all. Registration is encouraged on-site or through the online portal.

This year marks the 25th Anniversary for the Military Women's Memorial, which will feature a series of events and initiatives throughout the year, culminating with a weekend of events at the Memorial from October 14-16, 2022.

For more information on the Military Women's Memorial and to keep updated on anniversary events, visit www.womensmemorial.org or follow on social media via Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About the Military Women's Memorial

The Military Women's Memorial is the only historical repository documenting the service of all women who've served in and with the nation's military, beginning with the American Revolution. Located at the ceremonial entrance to Arlington National Cemetery, it features an education center, interactive exhibitions, a world-class collection of military women's stories and artifacts, and engaging programs and events for all generations.

The year 2022 commemorates the twenty-five years since the Military Women's Memorial was dedicated and opened to the public, October 18, 1997 – still America's only major memorial to honor and tell the stories of all of the nation's women who have served in and with our military, beginning with the American Revolution. Find out more about us at www.womensmemorial.org.

A servicewoman speaks at a ceremony in front of the Military Women's Memorial (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Military Women's Memorial