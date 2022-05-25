NFP Acquires Financial Advisory Firm Simon Shirley Advisors

Acquisition expands NFP's presence, employee benefits and wealth management offerings in Ireland

DUBLIN, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement advisor, today announced it acquired financial advisory firm, Simon Shirley Advisors Limited (SSA). The transaction closed effective May 1, 2022.

Based in Dublin, SSA is a boutique financial advisor firm, led by founder and CEO Simon Shirley. It advises domestic companies and multinational businesses on all aspects of employee benefits and pensions, while supporting individuals with personalized solutions to meet their retirement, savings, investments and family protection needs.

As of December 31, 2021, SSA's funds under advice amounted to over €180m. The entire SSA team will join NFP, including their CEO and founder, Simon Shirley, who will take the lead role in building NFP's wealth management business in Ireland.

"As the Irish economy continues to flourish, we see the employee benefits and wealth management sectors providing a large growth opportunity," commented Matt Pawley, managing director, UK and Ireland, for NFP. "With this latest acquisition of Simon Shirley Advisors, we are building scale, with a terrific base of clients and talent from which to continue developing and growing our presence in the market. Simon and his team bring a breadth and depth of experience in the Irish market, particularly around employee benefits and working with high net-worth individuals."

"NFP is the perfect partner for us. This acquisition is based around existing symmetries in the businesses where growth is the primary driver," said Shirley. "By integrating with NFP, we will have even more resources and support to serve clients, grow our business and invest in our employees. It is an exciting next step for Simon Shirley Advisors and our like-minded partner, NFP."

In the short term, Simon Shirley Advisors will continue to operate under its existing name and there will be no immediate change for customers. In time, the business will be integrated under the NFP brand, bringing the full suite of NFP's services to its existing and new clients in the Irish marketplace.

This is NFP's fourth acquisition in the Irish market during the past two years, having previously acquired HMP Insurance and Pensions Advisors, Aiken Insurance Limited and more recently, ReSure Corporate Brokers.

NFP has stated its intention to continue building its presence in Ireland, both organically and through additional acquisitions of top-quality brokers who share NFP's values and have a strong focus on long-term customer relationships.

About NFP

NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor that provides solutions enabling client success through the expertise of over 6,900 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately-owned broker, 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance).

Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

About Simon Shirley

Simon Shirley founded the business in 2008 and since then the firm has grown to become one of Ireland's leading expert financial advisory firms. They are financial advisors to a wide range of private individuals and to domestic businesses and multinational corporations in Ireland.

