Shark Tank Company Bringing Bike Production Back to USA

AUSTIN, Texas, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move to bring major bicycle production back to the United States from Asia, Guardian Bikes has announced that it is opening a highly-automated bike factory in Seymour, Indiana.

"Guardian's vision is to challenge the status quo in every way, rejecting the model of disposable, unsafe kids bikes. We make the safest bikes, ones kids LOVE to ride, built with unmatched quality and safety standards."

Every year, approximately 11 million kids bikes are purchased in the United States. 10.5 million out of the 11 million (96%) are imported from China. The pandemic exposed to the average consumer what experts already know - a China-dependent supply chain is fragile and unsustainable.

Guardian Bikes is a fast-growing startup backed by investor Mark Cuban. Yet with 6-12 month lead times, the current bicycle supply chain cannot keep up with its rapid growth.

In April 2020, Cuban challenged Guardian CEO Brian Riley to develop a new type of bike factory utilizing robotic automation in the United States.

"Guardian Bikes mission is to make the safest kids bikes, sold direct to customers' door, with an incredible customer experience. We do that through first principles innovation across a variety of areas —from our patented award winning SureStop brake system, to our RideSizer software, to our proprietary packaging and 99% assembled home delivery. Our next step is our biggest innovation yet, a highly automated factory right here in the U.S.A." , founder and CEO Brian Riley has said.

Guardian Bikes has chosen Sam Markel to lead its U.S. facility. "The Midwest has a deep history of automotive manufacturing that we will leverage to bring innovation into our new facility in Indiana. We are creating the sourcing, operations, and manufacturing leaders in the region that will excel Guardian's growth path," Markel says.

In addition to the investment in the local economy, moving to the USA will have a significant impact on its carbon footprint. Each container's journey to the USA emits about as much C02 as an average passenger vehicle emits over a year.

Its first semi-automated USA assembly run bagan May 2022 for their newest product, the 12" Guardian Balance Bike , with all other Guardian Bikes to begin in August.

More details about the factory build out can be found at guardianbikes.com .

About Guardian Bikes

In 2007, Brian Riley's grandfather had a head-over-handlebar accident after grabbing his front brake too hard, resulting in several broken vertebrae. Riley was inspired to develop something for bikes to eliminate the possibility of head-over-handlebar accidents. In 2013, the award-winning invention, SureStop brakes, were brought to market. In 2017, Guardian Bikes with SureStop brakes were introduced to America by landing a deal on Shark Tank with entrepreneur Mark Cuban. In 2022, Guardian Bikes are in homes all across America and its 99% accurate RideSizer tool has been used by hundreds of thousands.

