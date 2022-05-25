Vectrus to Virtually Participate in the Jefferies IT Services Summit June 1

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectrus, Inc., (NYSE: VEC), a leading global government services company, announced that company management will address the Jefferies IT Services Summit, on Wednesday, June 1, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time.

A live audio webcast of the briefing will be available at

https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff233/vec/1686714 and be available for replay for 90 days afterward.

About Vectrus:

For more than 70 years, Vectrus has provided critical mission support for our customers' toughest operational challenges. As a high-performing organization with exceptional talent, deep domain knowledge, a history of long-term customer relationships, and groundbreaking technical expertise, we deliver innovative, mission-matched solutions for our military and government customers worldwide. Whether it's base operations support, supply chain and logistics, IT mission support, engineering and digital integration, security, or maintenance, repair and overhaul, our customers count on us for on-target solutions that increase efficiency, reduce costs, improve readiness, and strengthen national security. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 8,100 employees spanning 205 locations in 28 countries. In 2021, Vectrus generated sales of $1.8 billion. For more information, visit the company's website at www.vectrus.com or connect with Vectrus on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Contact Information

Mike Smith, CFA

michael.smith@vectrus.com

(719) 637-5773

