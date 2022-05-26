Contrast Security Selected as SC Media 2022 Trust Award Finalist for Best Web Application Security Solution

Contrast Secure Code Platform recognized for improving operational security efficiencies by 50 Percent while accelerating development release cycles

LOS ALTOS, Calif., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security (Contrast), the leader in code security that empowers developers to secure-as-they code, announced today that it has been recognized as a Trust Award finalist in the Best Web Application Solution category for the 2022 SC Awards. The Contrast Secure Code Platform is the only platform on the market that embeds intelligent agents directly into code to enable developers to detect vulnerabilities during both software build and post-production.

Now in its 25th year, the SC Awards are cybersecurity's most prestigious and competitive program. Finalists are recognized for outstanding solutions, organizations, and people driving innovation and success in information security.

"It is an honor for the Contrast Secure Code Platform to be named an SC Media 2022 Trust Award Finalist for Best Web Application Security Solution," said Steve Wilson, Chief Product Officer at Contrast Security. "As applications became more complex and distributed, traditional application security fell behind in several critical areas—including eliminating software development vulnerabilities, tracking open-source software risks, and protecting applications after release. Organizations must invest in modern solutions that solve these fundamental security needs now to protect enterprise software that has never been at greater risk of attack."

Unlike competitors that offer post-deployment perimeter testing, Contrast Security delivers results continuously and in real-time, so that enterprises are integrating security into their entire software development pipeline. The Contrast Secure Code Platform also combines numerous data sources and analysis techniques including runtime control flow and dataflow (IAST), application code and API security, identifying all application libraries and frameworks used in the software (SCA), configuration information, and back-end connection and static scans of local files (SAST).

"The Contrast Secure Code Platform and other Trust award finalists reflect astonishing levels of innovation across the information security industry, and underscore vendor resilience and responsiveness to a rapidly evolving threat landscape," said Jill Aitoro, Senior Vice President of Content Strategy at CyberRisk Alliance. "We are so proud to recognize leading products, people and companies through a trusted program that continues to attract both new entrants and industry mainstays that come back year after year."

The 2022 SC Awards were the most competitive to date, with a record 800 entries received across 38 categories – a 21 percent increase over 2021. This year, SC Awards expanded its recognition program to include several new award categories that reflect shifting dynamics and emerging industry trends. The new Trust Award categories recognize solutions in cloud, data security, managed detection and more.

Winners will be announced during SC Awards week, scheduled to begin on August 22, 2022. To learn more about Contrast Secure Code Platform, please visit: https://www.contrastsecurity.com/platform.

About SC Media

SC Media is the essential resource for cybersecurity professionals, keeping them up to date on vital developments and focusing on their most important concerns. Whether practitioners or leaders, technologists or executives, people who care about cybersecurity turn to SC Media, every day and throughout the day, to stay informed and gain insight into the complex issues that matter in their strategic and technology decision-making. As CyberRisk Alliance's gateway resource, SC Media taps into an authoritative community of thinkers and innovators to provide a full range of relevant and useful content, including exclusive market research and data, opinion and perspective, independent product reviews, compelling in-person and virtual learning, and

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA's brands include SC Media, SecurityWeekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, and the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative. Click here to learn more.

About Contrast Security:

Contrast Security secures the code that global business relies on. It is the industry's most modern and comprehensive Code Security Platform, removing security roadblock inefficiencies and empowering enterprise developers to write and release secure application code faster. Embedding code analysis and attack prevention directly into software with instrumentation, the Contrast platform automatically detects vulnerabilities while developers write code, eliminates false positives, and provides context-specific how-to-fix guidance for easy and fast vulnerability remediation. Doing so enables application and development teams to collaborate more effectively and to innovate faster while accelerating digital transformation initiatives. This is why a growing number of the world's largest private and public sector organizations rely on Contrast to secure their applications in development and extend protection to cloud and on-premise applications in production.

