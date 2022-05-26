Maison Law Wins "Best Accident Lawyer" Category in Fresno Bee's Best of Central California

FRESNO, Calif., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maison Law was voted Gold for the Accident Lawyer category in the 2022 Fresno Bee's "Best of Central California".

The 2022 Best of Central California invited community members to vote for their favorite businesses and organizations doing business in the area. Voters are allowed to submit entries in over 290 categories. In 2022, over 180,000 votes were cast for the 2022 Best of Central California contest.

The 2022 edition of the Best of Central California magazine was inserted into The Fresno Bee newspaper on Sunday, May 22, 2022. An online version of the magazine is available here: https://issuu.com/neruspublications/docs/2022bocc_flipbook. The "Accident Lawyer" category may be viewed on page 65.

Maison Law provides skilled, experienced, and personalized legal guidance to the voiceless and the injured in the Central Valley. We represent people, not corporations. Our clients are our priority, and we work with the best experts in the field to help win our cases.

Media Contact: Maison Law – 866-383-8922

