Multiple CRB projects selected for 2022 Facility of the Year Awards by ISPE

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Three critical life sciences projects served by CRB and focused on speeding life-saving therapies and vaccines to patients have earned Facility of the Year Awards (FOYA) honors from the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE).

CRB Logo (PRNewsfoto/CRB) (PRNewswire)

The annual awards, announced in late April at the 2022 ISPE Europe Annual Conference in Madrid, Spain, recognize state-of-the-art projects utilizing new, innovative technologies to improve the quality of products, reduce the cost of producing high-quality medicines, and demonstrate advances in project delivery.

Three of the seven projects honored worked with CRB – a leading global provider of architecture, design, construction and engineering solutions to life sciences clients – to deliver on their visions. Facilities receiving ISPE's recognition included:

Catalent Pharma Solutions, which received the 2022 FOYA for Social Impact for its Bloomington, Indiana . Delivered during the pandemic to meet global demand for commercial scale COVID-19 vaccine production, CRB's , which received the 2022 FOYA for Social Impact for its Aseptic and Sterile Drug Product facility in. Delivered during the pandemic to meet global demand for commercial scale COVID-19 vaccine production, CRB's ONEsolution™ project delivery approach fueled a four-story renovation project that included numerous design and scheduling innovations – as well as critical safety and sustainability elements – to allow the project to progress even as "the constant threat of the COVID-19 virus hung over the entire project," ISPE said.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals, which received the 2022 FOYA for Supply Chain for its work to completely rethink the supply chain management program for Takeda's first allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell therapy. As part of the project, CRB's ONEsolution approach was utilized at the Thousand Oaks, California , facility to support the final product production including receiving frozen drug substances to packaging and labeling of finished filled product for shipment to clinics. , which received the 2022 FOYA for Supply Chain for its work to completely rethink the supply chain management program for Takeda's first allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell therapy. As part of the project, CRB's ONEsolution approach was utilized at the, facility to support the final product production including receiving frozen drug substances to packaging and labeling of finished filled product for shipment to clinics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., which received the 2022 FOYA Honorable Mention for its Iovance Cell Therapy Center (iCTC) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania . CRB worked with Iovance to design and construct the first centralized, scalable, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility dedicated to producing tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) cell therapies for patients with solid tumor cancers. With approximately 136,000 square feet of space, the iCTC is among the largest cell therapy manufacturing facilities today. , which received the 2022 FOYA Honorable Mention for its Iovance Cell Therapy Center (iCTC) in. CRB worked with Iovance to design and construct the first centralized, scalable, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility dedicated to producing tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) cell therapies for patients with solid tumor cancers. With approximately 136,000 square feet of space, the iCTC is among the largest cell therapy manufacturing facilities today.

"We are privileged and proud to stand beside our clients and help deliver on their visions for ensuring patients receive the treatments they need, when they need them," said Ryan Schroeder, President of CRB. "And we also celebrate our people, whose work has been honored by ISPE and who strive every day to provide powerful solutions and remarkable client experiences that make a difference."

About CRB:

CRB is a leading provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction, and consulting solutions to the food and beverage and life sciences industries. Led by its innovative ONEsolution™ service, CRB provides successful integrated project delivery for clients demanding high-quality solutions, on time and within budget. The company's more than 1,600 employees provide world-class solutions that drive success and positive change for their clients, people, and communities. CRB is a privately held company with a rich history of serving clients throughout the world, consistently striving for the highest standard of technical knowledge, creativity, and execution.

About the ISPE Facility of the Year Awards Program

Established in 2004, The Facility of the Year Awards (FOYA) recognize state-of-the-art projects utilizing new, innovative technologies to improve the quality of products, reduce the cost of producing high-quality medicines, and demonstrate advances in project delivery. The FOYA program provides a platform for the pharmaceutical science and manufacturing industry to showcase its accomplishments in facility design, construction, and operation, while sharing the development of new applications of technology and cutting-edge approaches. Visit ISPE.org/FOYA for more information.

CONTACT:

Clarity Quest Marketing:

877-887-7611

Bonnie Quintanilla, bonnie@clarityqst.com

CRB:

816-200-5234

Chris Clark, chris.clark@crbgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CRB