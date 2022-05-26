Provident Healthcare Partners Wins Two Awards at the 14h Annual M&A Atlas Awards

BOSTON and NEW YORK , May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Healthcare Partners was the recipient of two awards at the 14th Annual America's M&A Atlas Awards.

Provident won Boutique Healthcare M&A Investment Bank of the Year and was also awarded Healthcare Deal of the Year for representing Marietta Eye Clinic in its partnership with Covenant Physician Partners, a portfolio company of KKR.

"We were honored to have represented Marietta Eye Clinic, a premier ophthalmology practice with a reputation of quality clinical care for over 50 years in the Greater Atlanta market. This transaction represents one of the several landmark deals the firm closed in 2021," commented Eric Major, Managing Director at Provident Healthcare Partners.

"We are delighted and honored to be consistently recognized as Healthcare Investment Bank of the Year and Boutique Healthcare Investment Bank of the Year. Our team has unparalleled industry expertise, decades of experience and a history of success, which clearly plays a huge role in achieving this recognition," noted Robert Ciardi, Managing Partner at Provident Healthcare Partners.

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is a leading healthcare investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with working with a multitude of buyers such as private equity firms and strategic consolidators. For additional information, visit www.providenthp.com or follow on LinkedIn.

About Global M&A Network

Global M&A Network produces the M&A Atlas Awards™® for mergers, acquisitions, turnaround and alternative investor communities. Winning the M&A Atlas Awards equates to achieving the "Gold Standard of Performance" seal of endorsement, validating excellence, and preeminent status in the local, and global markets since the winners are selected on "deals criteria," firm expertise and team leadership merits. For additional information, please visit www.globalmanetwork.com.

