Surge Energy America Announces Fitch First-Time Credit Rating and Stable Outlook

HOUSTON, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Energy US Holdings Company ("Surge Energy" or the "Company") announces Fitch Ratings ("Fitch") has assigned a first-time 'B' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) with a stable rating outlook to Moss Creek Resources Holdings, Inc. and Moss Creek Resources, LLC, subsidiaries of Surge Energy.

"We believe this rating initiation by Fitch demonstrates the quality of our assets, our strong track record as an operator, and our commitment to a disciplined financial strategy," stated Chief Financial Officer James Welch.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy US Holdings Company is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploitation, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin of West Texas, one of three primary sub-basins of the Permian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and currently holds approximately 114,000 net acres in the Permian Basin. Based on a December 2020 Railroad Commission of Texas report, Surge was one of only two internationally sponsored companies in the top 20 oil producers in the state of Texas. Surge was the only oil and gas production company recognized by the Houston Business Journal's Best Places to Work Lists in both 2020 and 2021. For more information, visit our website at www.SurgeEnergyA.com.

