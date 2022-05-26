YPrime Announces Additions to Executive Team

MALVERN, Pa., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YPrime, LLC, a global leader in cloud-based eClinical solutions, announces the addition of two key members to its executive team—Mohan Ganesan, Chief Financial Officer and Alison O'Neill, Chief Operating Officer.

As chief financial officer, Mohan Ganesan provides financial and strategic guidance to the company and partners with our investors and executive team to drive investments appropriately. Mohan provides financial oversight and leads the development of standardized business metrics for finance, accounting, business operations, and human resource functions.

As chief operating officer, Alison O'Neill oversees the departments responsible for project management and quality delivery of YPrime's products and services. With more than 35 years of clinical research experience beginning as a bench chemist in the pharmaceutical industry, Ali has held executive roles in global organizations providing technology solutions to the industry.

"It's a real privilege to add these two experienced leaders to our executive team," says Shawn Blackburn, CEO, YPrime. "We have always been about ensuring an optimal experience for sponsors, sites, and patients. Under Mohan's leadership, we will be able to make strategic decisions about investments that will serve our clients' ever-evolving needs and measure the impact of our business. Ali's depth of expertise allows us to continue enhancing our products, processes, and services to meet the needs of these crucial stakeholders throughout a clinical trial."

YPrime has more than 10 years of experience designing cloud-based technology solutions to meet today's complex challenges while innovating for tomorrow's clinical trials. YPrime's eCOA and interactive response technology (IRT) platforms streamline clinical trial data collection and management, and our seasoned team works to ensure an optimal experience for sponsors, sites, and patients. Our consulting services help clients simplify downstream processes, while moving faster and more efficiently to their next development milestone.

CONTACT:

Jennifer McAleer

267-536-3329

jmcaleer@yprime.com

