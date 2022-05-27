Cohen Veterans Network Encourages Americans to Remember the Meaning and Significance of Memorial Day

CVN Raises Awareness of the Complexities of Grief for the Families of the Fallen

STAMFORD, Conn., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Memorial Day, Cohen Veterans Network (CVN), a not-for-profit philanthropic organization that serves post-9/11 veterans, service members and their families through a nationwide system of mental health clinics, is encouraging Americans to remember and honor those who have served and died. The network has created a Memorial Day toolkit with information and resources to further our nation's understanding about the meaning of the day and encourage support for the military community. As CVN honors the fallen, the network also raises awareness of the complexities of grief for the families left behind and shares ways all Americans can support the bereaved.

Memorial Day was "established in 1868 to pay tribute to individuals who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the United States and their families." For many, Memorial Day weekend has become the unofficial start to summer, often celebrated with barbecues and vacations.

"We should enjoy our way of life and the freedoms our service members have fought and died for," says Cohen Veterans Network President & CEO Dr. Anthony Hassan. "But it is imperative that we take the time to reflect on the purpose and significance of Memorial Day. We want to encourage Americans to do something meaningful in recognition of the fallen and their families: take part in the National Moment of Remembrance, read stories of those who have served and died to honor their legacy, or talk to your children about the purpose of the day. We owe our service members and military families the acknowledgement, respect, and gratitude."

While less than 1% of Americans serve in the military, all can honor those who have served and died as well as support their families. "Grief is not a linear process. It is a complex issue that can look very different from day to day, month to month and year to year after someone loses a loved one," said Hassan. "While each person's process of grief is distinct, there is much we can do to show support for the bereaved." From encouraging connection to checking in, CVN is sharing advice on how to show continued support for those who have lost a loved one as they manage grief.

Since its inception in April 2016, CVN has provided high-quality, accessible mental health services to more than 30,000 individuals. Care is available to post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and military family members. This includes family members of fallen service members at any point in their journey. Treatment is available for a wide variety of mental health challenges including PTSD, depression, anxiety, adjustment issues, anger, grief and loss, family issues, transition challenges, relationship problems, and children's behavioral problems. Care is available in person at CVN's 21 Cohen Clinics across the country or via CVN Telehealth, face-to-face video therapy.

Find the Memorial Day toolkit, advice for supporting those managing grief and a guide for talking to kids about Memorial Day at cohenveteransnetwork.org/MemorialDay.

ABOUT COHEN VETERANS NETWORK

Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) is a 501(c)(3) national not-for-profit philanthropic organization for post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and their families. CVN focuses on improving mental health outcomes, operating a network of outpatient mental health clinics in high-need communities, in which trained clinicians deliver holistic evidence-based care to treat mental health conditions. It was established in 2016 by philanthropist Steven A. Cohen with a commitment of $275 million to build the network. Learn more about CVN here.

